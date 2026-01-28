Baylor's Josh Cameron Makes a Big Play in Senior Bowl Practice

College football’s all-star circuit is underway with the East-West Shrine game taking place on Tuesday night, and now the Senior Bowl is having its practice in preparation of this weekend’s game.

Sawyer Robertson is playing in the Senior Bowl, but has taken a backseat to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, who was the topic of most of the discussion due to his meager size that leads to questions as to whether he is big enough to play quarterback in the NFL.

Robertson is not alone in the all-star circuit, as one of his teammates is drawing some rave reviews, including making one of the biggest plays in practice.

Baylor Football's Big Day

Josh Cameron was one of Robertson’s top receivers in 2025.

He finished the 2025 season with 872 yards on 69 receptions and nine touchdowns.

Cameron’s draft stock is uncertain at this point, but receivers are getting pushed up the board with 11 receivers being ranked in Daniel Jeremiah’s top-50 board that was just released earlier this week.

Cameron is seen as a powerful player who can make plays after the ball is in his hands. That is evident by the 20.7 yards he averaged as a punt returner in 2025. With special teams taking a big role in the NFC Championship Game, that could be something that helps Cameron’s stock as he transitions to the NFL.

Another thing that won’t hurt, is making big plays at the Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl is an opportunity to play against a wide variety of competition, and everyone who is invited is an NFL Draft prospect. That may not always be the case in college games.

“They’re just looking for a guy who is going to be consistent, reliable, and someone who can make big plays,” Cameron said.

“Make the 50-50 grabs, and someone who is really smart, so I feel like I fit the categories, I just have to continue to do that out here.”

One of the biggest plays of the game came off the hand of Vanderbilt’s Pavia, and into the hands of Cameron.

Big Play Of the Day

Cameron beat his man on a simple go route off of the line of scrimmage and attacked the ball in the air to make a catch on the sideline for an explosive play.

Cameron, of course, made plenty of plays like that during his college career. He has impressive physical ability and is physical at the catch point to make contested catches.

Baylor's Josh Cameron made an insane catch in 1v1s today pic.twitter.com/60Rc8Xv69L — JM Football (@JomboyMediaFB) January 28, 2026

That’s something that NFL teams could value in the later rounds of the draft, in addition to his special teams ability.

The rest of the week will be paramount for Cameron to prove that he can be consistent, and put together a couple of good days in practice instead of just one play.

