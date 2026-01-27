One Baylor Football Player Lands on 2026 Way-Too-Early All-America Team

Baylor had a very disappointing 5-7 season in 2025. The Bears had preseason hopes of not only winning the Big 12 Conference but also being a dark horse to make the College Football Playoff. It's safe to say the Bears' defense wasn't up to par, and the offense made too many mistakes to win close games.

But it wasn't for the lack of talent. Baylor had some stars on its offense like Sawyer Robertson, Bryson Washington, Josh Cameron, and Michael Trigg, among others. But the Bears also had one of the best special teams in the nation with punter Palmer Williams.

RELATED: Baylor’s Tight Ends Reload, But the Bar Is High

Williams was an All-American in 2025, and according to On3, he might be once again in 2026. On3 came out with its way-too-early 2026 All-American team, and the Baylor star punter was listed as the second-team punter behind Troy's Evan Crenshaw — who was on the first team.

Williams' season at Baylor

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams was 15th in the nation, averaging 46.9 yards per punt. The Ray Guy Award finalist punted the ball 27 times in 2025 for a total of 1,267 yards. His longest punt of the season was for 59 yards and he put the opposition within the 20-yard line seven times this past season. Williams had just one touchback in the 27 times he punted.

Here are some notes on Williams via BaylorBears.com:

Had the best punting season (2024) in college football and the best in Baylor history.. Finished with a 49.35 average on 43 punts, which among those who punted at least 2.5 times for game in 2024, ranked tops in the nation

(2024) Averaged ranked as the best in single-season Baylor history

A junior and the 2025 Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, Williams punted 27 times for 1,267 yards, with a Big 12-leading 46.92 yards per punt, the second-best total in school history behind average of 49.30 last season.

Williams helped Baylor lead in the NCAA in net punting (45.0) as just 12 of his punts were returned for a total of 32 yards.

More from Baylor on SI