The Baylor Bears opened Big 12 Conference play with a win over the Colorado Buffaloes, improving their overall record to 3-1.

Baylor also appears to have received good news in time since the game. Senior defensive back Micah Gifford, who left Week 4's matchup with an apparent leg injury, will not miss the team's upcoming game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to teammate Bo Onu.

"Oh, he's good. Micah's Good," Onu said Tuesday, before confirming that Gifford would suit up for Saturday's game.

The injury and in-game impact

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) is tackled by Baylor Bears safety Micah Gifford (24) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gifford went down late in the second half of Saturday's game. While the nature of his injury was not clear in the moment, Waco Tribune-Herald reporter Zach Smith subsequently reported that Gifford could not put weight on his left leg and required assistance on his way back to the locker room.

According to Pro Football Focus' charting and player grades, Gifford finished the game with the third-highest grade of any Baylor defender (76.2). That includes a 74.4 grade in run defense and a 73.5 grade in pass coverage. No other defender on the Bears had grades as good or better in each of those categories on Saturday. Gifford allowed just one reception for 1 yard and recorded a team-high three "stops," PFF's metric for quality tackles.

Without Gifford available, Baylor largely leaned on Devin Turner and Tyler Turner in that spot. The former returned from injury on Saturday . He had missed the previous two games.

The downstream impact

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda looks on during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the timing, Gifford's departure didn't ultimately change the result of Saturday's matchup with the Buffaloes. However, an absence for the senior would have materially affected the defense in future contests. Heading into Week 5, Gifford ranks second on the team in tackles (14) and interceptions (one). He also generated one of the defense's three forced fumbles so far in 2026. And despite leaving early last Saturday, Gifford managed to rack up another eight tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Had Gifford missed any meaningful time, his absence would have further stressed a secondary already dealing with a major absence at the same position. Senior Jacob Redding suffered a torn ACL before the start of the season , removing arguably the unit's most dependable player. Gifford's absence would have also offset the return of the aforementioned Devin Turner this past week.

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