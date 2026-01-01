National publication links Baylor to a top-10 transfer target

Friday, when the transfer portal opens, will mark a big day for Baylor football and Dave Aranda. After a 5-7 season, the Bears have been getting hit hard by the transfer portal. Star LB Keaton Thomas, along with key players such as DJ Coleman, Phoenix Jackson, and Jeremy Evans -- including freshman Kamauryn Morgan -- have all announced their decisions to hit the portal.

While losing your top players isn't ideal, you can easily replenish using the portal. Opening up the checkbook and bringing in talent is now something you can do on a yearly basis in today's age of college football. As for Baylor, the Bears need to find a new QB1 following Sawyer Robertson graduating.

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

One player Baylor has been linked to quite a bit is former Florida starter, DJ Lagway. The Texas native was high on Baylor in his recruitment -- his father went to Baylor -- and you can add another publication linking the talented signal caller to Baylor. Sporting News' Bill Bender ranked the top QBs in the portal and at No. 7, Bender sees both Baylor and Miami as possible landing spots for Lagway.

"Baylor and Miami make the most sense. Lagway is a Willis, Texas, native, and the Bears were in on his recruitment. He could have a resurgence in that offense. The Hurricanes have had success with Cam Ward and Carson Beck the last two seasons."

More on Lagway

The two-year Florida starter announced he was entering the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. This match makes the most sense for both parties. Lagway's father played at Baylor and Lagway grew up as a big Baylor fan.

The Bears were the first team to offer Lagway, and Baylor was a finalist in his recruitment. He had an up-and-down career with the Gators. After a sensational freshman year, Lagway threw for 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, and 14 INTs this year.

Baylor's QB-friendly offense could be favorable for Lagway, and it's the splash Bears' fans are looking for. With how fans are feeling about the current situation in Waco, landing a former five-star quarterback could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

More From Baylor On SI