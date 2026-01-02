Baylor football names O-line coach ahead of transfer portal opening

On Thursday night, Baylor named Austin Woods as the offensive line coach and named Craig Watts the assistant offensive line coach.

2025 was Woods' first season in Waco. He led the unit in the final five games of the season after former offensive line coach Mason Miller left the program due to a personal matter. As for Watts, he just finished his third season with Baylor, the last two seasons as a Quality Control Coach.

Dave Aranda's statement

"We are thrilled to welcome Austin Woodst o our staff as our new offensive line coach," Aranda said. "Austin brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of developing physical, technically sound offensive linemen. His attention to detail and ability to connect with players will be invaluable as we continue building a dominant line of scrimmage presence. Austin's coaching philosophy aligns perfectly with our program's values and I'm excited about the impact he'll have on our young men both on and off the field."

Woods' statement

"I want to thank Coach Aranda and the entire Baylor Family for this incredible opportunity," Woods said. "Baylor has a rich tradition and a winning culture that I'm honored to be part of. I'm eager to get to work with our offensive linemen and help them reach their full potential. My goal is to develop tough, intelligent players who take pride in their craft and dominate at the point of attack. I can't wait to get started and contribute to the success of this program."

Woods, who was a Quality Control Coach on the BU team in 2025, led the offensive line over the final five games of the 2025 season. Woods joined the Bears after serving as the offensive line coach and run-game coordinator at UIW for the 2023 season, which followed the 2022 season at Southern California as the senior defensive analyst. He opened his coaching career with eight seasons at his alma mater, Oklahoma, where he helped the Sooners to six Big 12 Championships from 2014-21.

A former Oklahoma offensive lineman, Woods is a product of Heath, Texas. He played for the Sooners from 2010-13, where he earned four letters, was named team captain in 2013 and earned the Bob Kalsu Leadership Award in 2013. He helped the Sooners to a pair of Big 12 Championships in 2010 and 2013 and was a three-time Academic All-Big 12 Conference selection.

Woods opened his coaching career as an offensive analyst from 2014-19 at Oklahoma, where the Sooners won four league crowns, advanced to three College Football Playoffs, and ranked No. 1 in total offense twice (2017-18). He worked with the tight ends and fullbacks in 2014, and worked with the running backs from 2015-18.

He transitioned to defensive analyst for the Sooners from 2019-21, which included two league crowns, one CFP berth and overall defensive stats in 2020 that included ranking third in sacks and interceptions, and fourth in third-down percentage.

Woods spent the next season at USC, where he worked as a senior defensive analyst with the defensive line. He helped the Trojans rank No. 3 in interceptions in 2022, while assisting the defensive staff.

The 2023 season was spent with UIW, where Woods was an assistant coach, working with the offensive line and as the run-game coordinator. The Cardinals ranked No. 2 in the FCS in total offense (480.2 yards per game), while ranking No. 12 in scoring offense (33.4). He coached three all-conference offensive lineman and did so after revamping a room that saw five transfers and three high school talents come in for his season.

