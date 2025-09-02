Baylor still viewed as a top-25 team by a few despite home loss to Auburn
The updated AP Top 25 poll came out on Tuesday following the first full week of college football. Despite a 38-24 home loss to Auburn on Friday, the Baylor Bears received two votes to be ranked as a top-25 team.
Obviously, the Bears weren't ranked inside the top 25, but when you look down at the teams 'receiving votes' you will find Baylor with two votes.
It clearly means that some people have high expectations for the Bears, despite what the advanced analytics say. Baylor is a team with a high-powered offense that could get hot any minute. Sawyer Robertson threw for over 400 yards against the Tigers, and he found a pair of elite weapons in Kole Wilson and Michael Trigg. Robertson also has veterans Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins, who will be relied on.
But if Baylor is going to get into the top 25, the Bears must improve on the defensive side of the ball. Baylor allowed over 300 yards on the ground against Auburn this past weekend. The Bears had no answer for Jackson Arnold, who had a career day against Baylor. Arnold ran for over 130 yards and a pair of scores in the game.
Baylor's competitors ranked
There are four Big 12 teams ranked in the updated AP Top 25. The Baylor Bears will see some of these opponents this season, and will need to beat them if the Bears hope to win the Big 12.
Arizona State - 12
Iowa State - 16
Texas Tech - 24
Utah - 25
But those aren't the only teams ranked that Baylor will see. In fact, the Bears hit the road this weekend for a big showdown with SMU. The Mustangs are coming off of College Football Playoff appearance last season, and SMU is now ranked No. 17 in the country.
