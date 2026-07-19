Baylor's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: Air Jordan Expected to Storm Waco Skies

Junior cornerback Devon Jordan is one of the more unsuspected additions to our list of the 25 most important Baylor players ahead of the new season. What earns Jordan a spot on the list is the SEC and College Football Playoff experience that the corner is bringing to his first season in Waco.

Jordan is our No. 15 player on the list.

Jordan's path to Baylor

Jordan has always been praised for his speed in the secondary, drawing attention as a four-star recruit off multiple state championship appearances in the 100m and 200m track and field events. The Tulsa native committed to Oklahoma, where he excelled as a defensive reserve and special teams standout over two seasons.

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In his time as a Sooner, Jordan quickly found his way to being the first cornerback off the bench in Oklahoma. In his sophomore season, Jordan totaled 16 tackles in 13 games, seeing the field at corner for the Sooners in every outing of the season.

Jordan found prominence and worth on a College Football Playoff team by maximizing his speed to make up for what he lacked in size. Standing an inch under six feet tall, Jordan earned his way into the Oklahoma rotation by focusing on getting to the ball quickly and making efficient tackles with his speed.

Jordan is expected to plug into Baylor’s defense flawlessly because of that very emphasis at his position.

What Jordan brings to Waco

Under the direction of new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, the Bears' identity on defense has been redefined throughout spring and summer practice by one major focus. Klanderman has shifted all attention on defense to getting to the ball quickly and tackling efficiently.

The very approach Jordan has been using to find his way onto competitive football fields since high school.

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Jordan may not get to start for the Bears at the beginning of the 2026 season. A deep secondary following multiple years of weakness in the defensive backfield was a priority for Baylor across the offseason.

The Oklahoma native should see significant reps in the backfield despite another season where he will most likely be coming off the bench. What Jordan brings is a fresh set of elite legs that already has the experience of playing football at the highest level.

Any team that brings in a player with SEC experience, let alone someone who took significant reps in a College Football Playoff game, is getting a treat. That player coming to the Bears is truly something to enjoy for Baylor fans ahead of the 2026 season.

Baylor has built up a secondary that is looking to clutter the skyways of the Big 12 for the next four months. The addition of Jordan will be the cherry on top for a quick and experienced defensive secondary that has high hopes for the upcoming season.

See our full top 25 players: