Baylor's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: Yakiri Walker Brings Loads of Experience

Who are the most important players for Baylor's success in 2026? That was the question Baylor on SI had to answer and we are onto the No. 19 player after finishing the 20s.

Coming in at No. 19 is projected starting center Yakiri Walker.

Yakiri's path to Baylor

Walker was one of many players who transferred into Baylor ahead of the 2026 season. The Bears lost all but one starting offensive lineman from last year's team, and Baylor had to get some quality players into Waco.

Walker spent last year at Memphis, where he started all 13 games for the Tigers at center. He logged 881 snaps for Memphis a year ago. Walker allowed four sacks last season, per Pro Football Focus, and he had a 96.6% pass-rush efficiency.

Newest Member of the Baylor Family ➡️ @yakiri_w pic.twitter.com/t9xX8k5txh — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 20, 2026

He began his collegiate career back in 2021, where he signed with UConn out of high school. Walker redshirted in 2021, before playing a rotational role in 2022. In 2023, his final year with the Huskies, Walker became their starting center. He then transferred to Colorado in 2024, where he saw action in one game.

Walker's 2026 outlook

Walker still has to get past one major stepping stone in order to make an impact for Baylor: get eligibility. Walker is one of many players trying to get another year of eligibility, and the Bears are hoping they can find that answer out within the next week or two.

If he is granted eligibility for the 2026 season, the 6'2", 298-pound center will certainly become the starter for the Bears. He comes into Waco providing leadership, something he and Kaden Sieracki can work together with.

“Yakiri gives us leadership and confidence because he’s been in that position,” Dave Aranda has said. “We have other guys in there that can play that position. There’s good depth at center, but we’re stronger with him in there.”

One prediction for Walker

Usually, these eligibility cases drag on, especially if it isn't a high-profile player. It's how the NCAA works and the legality of it all. With that being said, I look for Walker to be granted another year, and he will get to suit up for the green and gold.

Walker has some big shoes to fill, replacing Coleton Price, who was one of the best centers in the Big 12 this past season.

He does have the potential to become an All-Big 12 player in 2026 for Baylor, but Walker will have to help limit the pressure on DJ Lagway.

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