Baylor vs. UCF game time, channel announced for Week 10 action
Baylor is now 4-4 after suffering a loss to Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bears fell 41-20 and Baylor is left licking its wounds. Sawyer Robertson had a season low against the Bearcats' defense, and Cincinnati got out to a quick start -- which Baylor couldn't handle.
Following the Bears' loss, the Big 12 announced game times for Week 10 action. Baylor will host UCF at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.
History between the two programs
Since UCF joined the Big 12, the two teams have only played once, but they have played twice in the history of the series. The Bears and Knights are 1-1 against one another, and Baylor was the team that came out on top back in 2023. The game was down in Florida, and Baylor won a close one, 36-35. The only other time the two played against each other was back in 2013 in a New Year's Eve bowl. UCF won, 52-42.
Back in 2023, Baylor outscored UCF, 26-0 in the fourth quarter to come away with the win. Isaiah Hankins kicked the game-winning field goal with 1:21 left on the clock. In the game, QB Blake Shapen threw for 293 yards and a score. WR Monaray Baldwin was Shapen's go-to target. He caught seven passes for 150 yards and a score. RB Richard Reese aslo played well. Carrying the rock 16 times for 100 yards to help Baylor's ground attack.
Attacking the Knights' defense
When Scott Frost was re-named the head coach of UCF, the expectations was the Frost would get the Knights rolling on offense. But former Indiana QB Tayven Jackson has struggled and UCF is just a middle of the pack offense in the Big 12.
But UCF's defense is shockingly good. The Knights have the No. 4 scoring defense, allowing just 17.1 points per game. The Knights have the No. 1 passing defense in the conference, allowing less than 150 yards per game. It's going to be a test when Sawyer Robertson has to go up against the UCF defense.