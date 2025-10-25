Inside The Bears

Baylor fans believe there is only one option on the table following loss to Cincinnati

Baylor fans are over what is transpiring on the football field.

Things continue to spiral for Baylor. After suffering a loss last week in Fort Worth, the message among Baylor coaches and players were to respond and start quickly against Cincinnati -- but it was far from that. The Bearcats went right down the field on their first two possessions of the game to take a 14-0 lead over the Bears.

After going down 24-0, Baylor had a solid drive to end the second quarter to go into halftime down 24-6, but it was too late. Baylor came out of halftime and grinded to get the game within seven points to start the fourth quarter, but once again, the Baylor defense couldn't stop Brendan Sorsby or Tawee Walker on the ground.

Following a Kole Wilson fumble on a kick return, Baylor was set to lose yet another game. The Bears fell to the Bearcats, 41-20, and move to 4-4 on the season. Baylor gave up 376 yards to Cincinnati on Saturday, and the Bears gained just 266 yards. Robertson was only able to rattle off 137 passing yards -- his lowest of the season. Once again, the Bears turned the ball over twice -- which has been an issue all game.

Baylor entered the season with both College Football Playoff and Big 12 Championship aspirations, but the season has been anything but successful. Despite veteran players and a veteran coaching staff, Baylor struggles with fundamentals and the Bears' defense can't stop any competent defense.

Baylor appears to be at a crossroads in head coach Dave Aranda's tenure in Waco. Either stay the course and hope there is improvement, or do what other colleges are doing and look elsewhere. One thing is clear, the fanbase has their own opinion on what Baylor should do.

Following the loss to Cincinnati, social media made its feelings known on what transpired in Ohio.

The theme for this season has been the slow starts from Dave Aranda's team

Despite the lofty expectations entering the season, Baylor is now striving to make a bowl game

Is Dave Aranda doing too much trying to coach the defense AND be the head coach?

Baylor struggles to find any sort of identity following Aranda's promising start

