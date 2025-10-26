Baylor football PFF grades, snap counts following loss to Cincinnati
Suffering another loss, Baylor's PFF grades reflected it.
In this story:
The Baylor Bears dropped to 4-4 on the season after suffering another road loss, this time, to Cincinnati. The Bearcats downed Baylor, 41-20. UC gained 376 yards of offense against the Bears' defense and Baylor could only muster 266 yards.
QB Sawyer Robertson was out-dueled by Brendan Sorsby. Robertson threw for a season low 137 yards, but did throw a pair of scores. Sorsby threw for only 111 yards -- two TDs -- but was effective on the ground. The dual-threat QB ran for 85 yards and another score.
Here are PFF grades and snap counts following Baylor's loss to UC.
Top 10 Offensive Players
- C Coleton Price - 66.6 grade
- TE Michael Trigg - 65.6 grade
- RT Kaden Sieracki - 65.0 grade
- RB Bryson Washington - 63.8 grade
- RB Michael Turner - 63.3 grade
- QB Sawyer Robertson - 62.0 grade
- LT Sean Thompkins - 61.6 grade
- RG Omar Aigbedion - 60.3 grade
- WR Josh Cameron - 59.4 grade
- WR Kobe Prentice - 57.8 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- WR Jadon Porter - 51.0 grade
- WR Kole Wilson - 51.3 grade
- TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 51.5 grade
- WR Ashtyn Hawkins - 52.7 grade
- RB Caden Knighten - 53.2 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- Edge Kyler Jordan - 80.5 grade
- Edge - Jackie Marshall - 73.1 grade
- LB Kyland Reed - 72.2 grade
- CB LeVar Thornton - 71.3 grade
- S DJ Coleman - 70.0 grade
- LB Keaton Thomas - 69.3 grade
- CB Reggie Bush - 68.5 grade
- S Kendrick Simpkins - 66.2 grade
- DT Cooper Lanz - 65.5 grade
- S Devyn Bobby - 62.7 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- S Jacob Redding - 48.7 grade
- CB Caden Jenkins - 49.5 grade
- S Tyler Turner - 53.5 grade
- DT DK Kalu - 55.0 grade
- DT Devonte Tezino - 58.0 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- RB Bryson Washington was limited playing in 19 snaps. Michael Turner was the main back, seeing 38 snaps
- WR Kobe Prentice saw a season low 12 snaps
- LT Sean Thompkins drew the start and played all 67 snaps
- Freshman LB Kaleb Burns played a season high 27 snaps
- CB Caden Jenkins saw 24 snaps. In the previous two games, he saw only seven total snaps
- DE Jackie Marshall is as healthy as he's been this season. Saw the second-most snaps of his season with 66
More From Baylor On SI:
- 3 Takeaways from Baylor’s loss to No. 21 Cincinnati
- Baylor fans believe there is only one option on the table following loss to Cincinnati
- What to watch for between Baylor basketball vs. Indiana (exhibition)
- How to watch, listen to Baylor basketball vs. Indiana (exhibition)
Published