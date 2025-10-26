Inside The Bears

Baylor football PFF grades, snap counts following loss to Cincinnati

Suffering another loss, Baylor's PFF grades reflected it.

Trent Knoop

The Baylor Bears dropped to 4-4 on the season after suffering another road loss, this time, to Cincinnati. The Bearcats downed Baylor, 41-20. UC gained 376 yards of offense against the Bears' defense and Baylor could only muster 266 yards.

QB Sawyer Robertson was out-dueled by Brendan Sorsby. Robertson threw for a season low 137 yards, but did throw a pair of scores. Sorsby threw for only 111 yards -- two TDs -- but was effective on the ground. The dual-threat QB ran for 85 yards and another score.

Here are PFF grades and snap counts following Baylor's loss to UC.

Baylor RB Michael Turner
Top 10 Offensive Players

  1. C Coleton Price - 66.6 grade
  2. TE Michael Trigg - 65.6 grade
  3. RT Kaden Sieracki - 65.0 grade
  4. RB Bryson Washington - 63.8 grade
  5. RB Michael Turner - 63.3 grade
  6. QB Sawyer Robertson - 62.0 grade
  7. LT Sean Thompkins - 61.6 grade
  8. RG Omar Aigbedion - 60.3 grade
  9. WR Josh Cameron - 59.4 grade
  10. WR Kobe Prentice - 57.8 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

  1. WR Jadon Porter - 51.0 grade
  2. WR Kole Wilson - 51.3 grade
  3. TE Matthew Klopfenstein - 51.5 grade
  4. WR Ashtyn Hawkins - 52.7 grade
  5. RB Caden Knighten - 53.2 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

  1. Edge Kyler Jordan - 80.5 grade
  2. Edge - Jackie Marshall - 73.1 grade
  3. LB Kyland Reed - 72.2 grade
  4. CB LeVar Thornton - 71.3 grade
  5. S DJ Coleman - 70.0 grade
  6. LB Keaton Thomas - 69.3 grade
  7. CB Reggie Bush - 68.5 grade
  8. S Kendrick Simpkins - 66.2 grade
  9. DT Cooper Lanz - 65.5 grade
  10. S Devyn Bobby - 62.7 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

  1. S Jacob Redding - 48.7 grade
  2. CB Caden Jenkins - 49.5 grade
  3. S Tyler Turner - 53.5 grade
  4. DT DK Kalu - 55.0 grade
  5. DT Devonte Tezino - 58.0 grade

Snap Counts To Know

  • RB Bryson Washington was limited playing in 19 snaps. Michael Turner was the main back, seeing 38 snaps
  • WR Kobe Prentice saw a season low 12 snaps
  • LT Sean Thompkins drew the start and played all 67 snaps
  • Freshman LB Kaleb Burns played a season high 27 snaps
  • CB Caden Jenkins saw 24 snaps. In the previous two games, he saw only seven total snaps
  • DE Jackie Marshall is as healthy as he's been this season. Saw the second-most snaps of his season with 66

Published
