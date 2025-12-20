Two more Baylor football players announce transfer portal decisions on Friday

There is no shortage of Baylor football players announcing their decision to enter the transfer portal. The portal doesn't open until Jan. 2, but there are several players making their intentions known. On Friday, Baylor heard news about two more players who will enter the portal.

Running back Joseph Dodds and linebacker Ke'Breion Winston both announced they would be leaving the Bears to find a different home.

Jospeh Dodds

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dodds came to Baylor in the 2024 class as a three-star prospect. He came to Waco in hopes of working his way up the depth chart, but the Bears have a ton of capable backs. Bryson Washington was the star in Waco and Dawson Pendergrass backed up him last season, before suffering a season-ending injury this year.

Despite Pendergrass getting hurt, Dodds found himself behind both freshmen: Caden Knighten and Michael Turner, for most of the season. In 2025, Dodds carried the ball 26 times for 104 yards and a score. After rehabbing in the 2024 season and seeing minimal play time in 2025, Dodds decided it's best if he searches for a new home.

Baylor should still have all those guys back in 2026, with Washington getting healthy and leading the way.

Ke'Breion Winston

Winston just wrapped up his freshman season in Waco. The three-star recruit is now one of a few linebackers who are getting away from Baylor. Jeremy Evans and Phoenix Jackson both announced they were transferring away, and now Winston joins the list.

The Texas native played in four games for Baylor this season and recorded two tackles.

In 2024, Winston had 142 tackles, 12 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception as a senior in high school.

