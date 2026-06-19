Big 12 Insiders Talk DJ Lagway and Other Key Baylor Players: '[He's] the Real Deal'

There's not a ton of national hype surrounding Baylor right now. After going 5-7 last season, the Bears have a lot to prove, but adding former five-star quarterback DJ Lagway to the fray has made Baylor more intriguing entering next season.

After losing Sawyer Robertson, who was one of the top passers in all of college football, the Bears are hopeful Lagway can live up to his five-star billing. Turnovers were a major issue in Florida, but playing under Jake Spavital could help Lagway achieve success.

And one Big 12 insider is high on the Willis (TX) native. CBS Sports spoke to several insiders and one told the site that Lagway is the real deal — one of the first positive reactions coming out of the national media.

"DJ Lagway is the real deal," a source said.

'Lesser-known players' getting praise

Baylor suffered from turnovers at costly times last season, but the Bears' defense is what cost Baylor too many games. Dave Aranda had one of the worst run-stopping teams in the nation and the Bears relied on their offense to get out to quick starts to hold leads.

But that will need to change in 2026 if Baylor hopes to contend. The Bears have a lot of fresh faces on defense, but there are a few returners who are set for big roles. At linebacker, Baylor gets Travion Barnes back, who suffered an early season-ending injury a year ago.

"He's a name people probably forgot about," a source told CBS Sports regarding Barnes. "... He had a hell of a spring."

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Barnes was one of the top tacklers in college football two seasons ago at FIU, and Baylor is hopeful he can have similar success in Waco this season. But the Bears will need more than Barnes for a successful defense.

A fellow returning linebacker, Kaleb Burns, is also getting some love from an insider.

"He's one of the most explosive linebackers I've been around," a source told CBS Sports.

As a freshman last season, Burns had 19 total tackles and an interception. With the losses of Phoenix Jackson and Keaton Thomas, Baylor will lean on Barnes, Burns, and Kyland Reed this upcoming season.

Could Gavin Freeman become Lagway's top target?

Baylor lost its top five pass catchers from last season. Both Josh Cameron and Michael Trigg are looking to make it in the NFL, and the Bears have to replace a lot of targets. Returners Louis Brown and Taz Williams are set to expanded roles this season, and so are a couple of transfers.

The Bears went out and landed Colorado transfer Dre'lon Miller and veteran Gavin Freeman, who was committed to Tennessee and spurned the Vols for the Bears.

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"Should be a 70- or 80-plus catch guy," a source said regarding Freeman.

Freeman is a 5'9" target, but is shifty and will fit right in at the slot. He caught for nearly 500 yards for the Cowboys last season, on an offense that struggled to move the football. Coming to Waco, playing in a pass-heavy offense, Freeman has a chance to shine.

And if Baylor is going to find continued success, Lagway will need the likes of Freeman and others to step up in 2026.