Biggest Overreactions Baylor Football Fans Should Avoid in 2026

It's easy to hop on board the hype train. Let's be honest, it's college football and that's part of the fun. There are, however, a few important things for fans to keep in mind to avoid filling up one hand with hopes, dreams, and wishes.

Baylor is going to perform better on 3rd down.

Nov 12, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; General view of a third down sideline marker in the second quarter of the game between the New England Patriots against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't the worst percentage in the entire CFB, but 65/173 (37.57%) placed them at 91st. Unless coach Dave Aranda has completely changed his entire philosophy and has become terrified of going for it on fourth down, I don't envision much changing at all. A few percentage points towards the "successful conversion" side of the scale would be a much welcome addition though.

Baylor contending for any sort of title

Jan 24, 2026; Bloomington, IN, USA; A general view of the National Championship trophy and the Coaches Trophy Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much fun as I would have writing about Baylor contending for a Big 12 title or a path to the College Football Playoff, the competition from last year didn't exactly vanish. The usual suspects, contenders, as well as the incumbent champions, are still the juggernauts that they always are. And listen, if a lot of things go Baylor's way each game, the November 21 game against Texas Tech could be something truly spectacular.

That's just it. That overreaction that must be tempered. Week One against Auburn is going to be enough of "a lot of things have to go just right" to be able to come out of that game victorious. Hoping for Big 12 title or daring to hope for a national championship season from a starting squad with so many different players that will be playing their first official game together against Auburn isn't "counting the eggs before they're hatched," its "counting the eggs before the chicken is even in the coop to lay them."

The Heisman Trophy for DJ Lagway

Dec 14, 2011; Waco, TX, USA; The Heisman trophy sits on the floor as Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III watches a highlight video at halftime of the game between the Baylor Bears and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at the Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oh, do I hope that I'm wrong on this one, but DJ Lagway isn't winning the Heisman this season. He might have NFL scouts paying attention, and he might have the size and ability. It's unproven whether he has that "Heisman" quality, though.

He didn't really show much last season with the Florida Gators, and even though that was last season, it's a stigma that he'll have to work to prove to be incorrect. Lagway just doesn't have that game-changing and defense-terrifying presence.

Coach Dave Aranda will stay off the hot seat

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oh, don't I wish it could be true. A head coach who makes the perfect call in every situation. However, since there hasn't been an absolutely perfect head coach ever, it's alright to give Coach Aranda the benefit of the doubt from time to time.

Dave Aranda enters the 2026 season on a very warm hot seat and if he suffers any early losses, it's going to have fans talking. Fans are also going to question any of his calls that go wrong this season, and if anyone is thinking he just gets off the hot seat, is likely wrong.

I Certainly Hope That I'm Wrong

Shawn Shelnutt takes a water balloon to the face in the Veg-Ta-Bul Justice booth at Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie Sunday April 9, 2023. Most of the time it s tomato pieces that patrons throw, which can sting sometimes. I actually love getting hit with water balloons when they break, he said. It s better than a tomato to the eye. But it feels like my mom's slapping me, like I was talking back. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like the rest of you, the Baylor football program wants to have the best season possible. I'm not suggesting that any fan settle with lackluster. I'm just suggesting that some expectations for this season shouldn't be as lofty. I hope that I'm wrong though, and I would love nothing more than to look back at this moment in time in January of next year and laugh at just how wrong I was.

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