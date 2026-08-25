Biggest Overreactions Baylor Football Fans Should Avoid in 2026
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It's easy to hop on board the hype train. Let's be honest, it's college football and that's part of the fun. There are, however, a few important things for fans to keep in mind to avoid filling up one hand with hopes, dreams, and wishes.
Baylor is going to perform better on 3rd down.
It wasn't the worst percentage in the entire CFB, but 65/173 (37.57%) placed them at 91st. Unless coach Dave Aranda has completely changed his entire philosophy and has become terrified of going for it on fourth down, I don't envision much changing at all. A few percentage points towards the "successful conversion" side of the scale would be a much welcome addition though.
Baylor contending for any sort of title
As much fun as I would have writing about Baylor contending for a Big 12 title or a path to the College Football Playoff, the competition from last year didn't exactly vanish. The usual suspects, contenders, as well as the incumbent champions, are still the juggernauts that they always are. And listen, if a lot of things go Baylor's way each game, the November 21 game against Texas Tech could be something truly spectacular.
That's just it. That overreaction that must be tempered. Week One against Auburn is going to be enough of "a lot of things have to go just right" to be able to come out of that game victorious. Hoping for Big 12 title or daring to hope for a national championship season from a starting squad with so many different players that will be playing their first official game together against Auburn isn't "counting the eggs before they're hatched," its "counting the eggs before the chicken is even in the coop to lay them."
The Heisman Trophy for DJ Lagway
Oh, do I hope that I'm wrong on this one, but DJ Lagway isn't winning the Heisman this season. He might have NFL scouts paying attention, and he might have the size and ability. It's unproven whether he has that "Heisman" quality, though.
He didn't really show much last season with the Florida Gators, and even though that was last season, it's a stigma that he'll have to work to prove to be incorrect. Lagway just doesn't have that game-changing and defense-terrifying presence.
Coach Dave Aranda will stay off the hot seat
Oh, don't I wish it could be true. A head coach who makes the perfect call in every situation. However, since there hasn't been an absolutely perfect head coach ever, it's alright to give Coach Aranda the benefit of the doubt from time to time.
Dave Aranda enters the 2026 season on a very warm hot seat and if he suffers any early losses, it's going to have fans talking. Fans are also going to question any of his calls that go wrong this season, and if anyone is thinking he just gets off the hot seat, is likely wrong.
I Certainly Hope That I'm Wrong
Like the rest of you, the Baylor football program wants to have the best season possible. I'm not suggesting that any fan settle with lackluster. I'm just suggesting that some expectations for this season shouldn't be as lofty. I hope that I'm wrong though, and I would love nothing more than to look back at this moment in time in January of next year and laugh at just how wrong I was.
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Brad is a writer and contributes to the Baylor Bears on SI, with aspirations to share his own unique thoughts and perspectives with fans. Whether through the facts and figures of the past or the untold potential and triumphs of the future, sports have always been a large influence on Brad's storytelling and life overall. His inspiration to write began while watching sports when he first noticed the highs and lows of each game, each quarter, each play; there's a story in each of them worth telling, and he wanted to tell them.Follow TheBradTeague