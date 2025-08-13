CBS Sports names one Baylor football player as a preseason All-American
On Wednesday, CBS Sports released its preseason All-American team. The panel of writers voted on a first and second team. There was one Baylor football player named to the second team: punter Palmer Williams.
Williams was arguably the best punter in the country in 2024. He had the best season of any Baylor punter in the history of the program. Averaging 49.35 yards per punt, Williams ranked first in the country of any punter who averaged 2.5 punts per game. With 78 career punts, Williams ranks shy of the career leaders in BU history (100 min.) with a 46.53 average per punt.
Entering the 2025 season, Palmer has already been named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List, which goes to the best punter in the nation. He has also been named to two other preseason All-America Teams by both Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.
2025 will mark Williams' junior season in Waco, and after already starting his first two seasons, it's quite possible Williams leaves Baylor as the best punter in the history of the program. While special teams might not be the most fun part to watch, Baylor fans hope to see Williams stay for one final season in 2026.
Other top names who made CBS Sports' All-America Team
To little surprise, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith was picked to not only become a first-team All-American, but he's also CBS Sports' Player of the Year. Players like Clemson QB Cade Klubnik, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love and Penn State's Nicholas Singleton were both named as first-team RBs.
On the defensive side of the ball, Texas standout Colin Simmons and South Carolina sophomore Dylan Stewart headline the edge position. Another Texas standout, LB Anthony Hill was also on the list.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
The race for 2027's future leaders: Baylor weighs two Texas talents in 2027 QB recruiting battle.
Bryson Washington sheds light on Baylor's RB situation following Dawson Pendergrass' season-ending injury
From Waco to the NFL: How former Baylor Bears performed in Week 1 of NFL preseason action
Oklahoma Sooners most overrated, Clemson Tigers most underrated team in AP Top 25 Poll
Four-Star SEC commit shares what stands out about Baylor football
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI