Could Baylor crash the College Football Playoff party in 2025?

CBS Sports shares the chances of the Bears making it to their first ever CFP.

Trent Knoop

All the chips are on the table for Dave Aranda and Baylor entering 2025. The Bears are loaded up at offense, and return several key playmakers. And even on the defensive side of the football, Baylor returns star LB Keaton Thomas and safety Devyn Bobby.

After a rough start in 2024, Baylor got it figured out and finished the regular season on a six-game winning streak behind the arm of Sawyer Robertson. With Robertson back, along with RB Bryson Washington, who shined in his freshman year -- expectations are big in Waco.

But can Baylor pull off the unthinkable? The Bears have yet to go to a College Football Playoff, but in 2025 -- it could happen. According to CBS Sports, Baylor's best-case scenario in 2025 would be to go 11-1. That would put the Bears in the position to get to the CFP.

"In quarterback Sawyer Robertson, running back Bryson Washington and offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, Baylor boasts perhaps the best triumvirate in the Big 12. With four starting offensive linemen back, this should be the Big 12's best offense. If Dave Aranda can continue making improvements on defense, the ceiling is holding the Big 12 title trophy at the end of the year."

Baylor's first two games to start the year will be as challenging as any on the schedule. Opening night, the Bears will take on Auburn, before traveling to SMU -- who made the CFP last year. If Baylor can show signs of life early in the year, the nation will have its eyes on Baylor.

