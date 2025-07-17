Baylor's Sawyer Robertson snubbed in Big 12 QB rankings by On3
After taking over for Dequan Finn last season, QB Sawyer Robertson took Baylor to new heights. The Bears struggled in the beginning of the season with Finn as QB1, but once Robertson had his chance -- the Bears shined. Baylor would go on to win the last six regular-season games on its schedule, and Robertson would end 2024 passing for 3,071 yards, 28 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
Entering 2025, Robertson is the unquestioned starter, and some publications believe he's one of the top QBs in the entire country. But On3's national analyst, Andy Staples, doesn't have Sobertson in the elite tier of the Big 12 Conference.
Staples ranked the top Big 12 QBs entering 2025, and he had the Baylor signal caller ranked at No. 4.
"Baylor took off last season when Robertson got comfortable in the offense. Through the first six games, Robertson averaged 7.4 yards per attempt and threw 12 touchdown passes with five interceptions. The Bears went 2-4. In Baylor’s final seven games, Robertson averaged 8.9 yards per attempt and threw 19 touchdown passes with five interceptions. The Bears went 6-1 in those games.
"A full offseason with offensive coordinator Jake Spavital working with Robertson as the starter should help produce similar numbers at the front end of this season. And a full season of Robertson playing like that would make Baylor a Big 12 title contender," Staples wrote.
While No. 4 is nothing to hang your head about, Robertson is arguably a top-two gunslinger in the entire conference. You can make a strong argument for Sam Leavitt being the No. 1 QB. But after Leavitt, Robertson has as strong of credentials as anyone.
Also, Utah's Devon Dampier being ranked at No. 3 is very interesting. Playing for New Mexico last year, he threw for over 2,700 yards, but he also threw 12 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Where Dampier gets his praise is on the ground. The dual-threat QB ran for 1,166 yards and 19 scores. However, it's hard to justify Dampier being ranked over Robertson at this time.
