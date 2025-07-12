The biggest 'burning question' facing Baylor football in 2025
With Big 12 Media Days in the rearview, Baylor will start looking toward fall camp, which will begin quickly approaching. As of now, Kansas State is predicted to win the conference, according to the coaches. But the Baylor Bears might have something to say about that.
The Bears return several significant players ahead of the 2025 season. Most notably, on the offensive side of the ball, the QB-RB duo. Sawyer Robertson and Bryson Washington have the capabilities of becoming the Big 12's best duo in '25.
But according to CBS Sports, that's Baylor's burning question ahead of '25: Can Sawyer Robertson be the Big 12's top quarterback?
Robertson was the biggest riser of the 2024 season -- starting the year as Baylor's backup and ending it as an all-conference contender. With offensive coordinator Jake Spavital back, the Bears' passing game is set up to be one of the nation's best. Baylor is poised to field one of the nation's best passing offenses, and it could set up Robertson as a dark horse All-America contender if things break right.
After taking the reins from Dequan Finn, Robertson led Baylor to a remarkable finish. He threw for 3,071 yards, 28 scores, to just eight interceptions. The Bears have the playmakers to go along with Robertson, and if he continues the trajectory he was on in 2024, Baylor has a real chance to compete for a Big 12 championship.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor lands 2026 top-10 WR over Oklahoma and Colorado
Social media explodes following elite DL Jamarion Carlton committing to Baylor
Big 12 football coaches predict 2025 conference champion
CBS Sports reveals just how hot Dave Aranda's seat is at Baylor
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI