Dave Aranda, Baylor makes official statement on new chrome helmets for 2025 season
Baylor revealed its new gold chrome helmets on Thursday. It's a modern touch on the famous chrome helmets the Bears wore from 2013-17. It doesn't sound like Baylor will wear the new helmets for every game, but it's going to be a part of the Bears' lineup of helmets for the 2025 season.
Baylor will kick things off on Friday, August 29 when it hosts Auburn. The Bears will be wearing their all-black jerseys with the new gold helmets.
You can read the entire press release below from Baylor regarding the new helmets.
The rumors are true: Baylor football will re-introduce a new chrome helmet as part of its uniform lineup in 2025.
Baylor donned the original chrome helmets from 2013 to 2017 in an era that saw the program win back-to-back Big 12 championships and advance to four straight bowl games, and now the Bears will wear chrome during a game for the first time in nearly eight seasons.
"This helmet has been a secret passion project for a couple of years now," Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Operating Officer Jovan Overshown said. "We wanted the perfect look and perfect moment — one that nods to the storied success of those who wore the chrome before us, while giving it a modern, refined edge that captures the energy and expectation of today and the future."
The Bears originally debuted their chrome helmet on Oct 5, 2013 in a 73-42 blowout win over West Virginia and ultimately wore the helmet in nine games, including in a memorable 61-58 victory over TCU and 38-27 league-clinching win against Kansas State in 2014. The final game of the former chrome helmets was Nov. 11, 2017 against Texas Tech.
2025 Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame inductee and 2014 football alum Bryce Petty was featured in the official helmet reveal that was released on social media Thursday morning.
"Look good, feel good, play good," Petty said. "If you can't feel good in that thing, then I don't know really what you can feel good in. I know there was a lot of time and energy put into getting the look right. We're going to play fast, and we're going to win a lot in these things."
During the Bears' back-to-back Big 12 Championship runs in 2013 and 2014, BU wore chrome helmets six times. The 2013 and 2014 teams featured some of the best offenses in college football. Over the two-year stretch, the Bears scored 167 touchdowns and 1,259 points, totaling 15,483 yards of offense.
"To see Baylor Football back on the rise and be a part of it in a meaningful way like this reveal, it means a lot," Petty said. "It's a special feeling to see these chrome helmets back on the field."
The chrome helmets matched the hottest offense in the country and were a consistent talking point in national uniform polls year after year.
"It's really cool to be part of bringing something back that carries so much meaning and reflects such an energized period in Baylor football," head coach Dave Aranda said. "Seeing our student-athletes' excitement, former players and our fans, it further fuels everything we're about."
Fans can get a first glimpse at the all-new chrome helmet at Saturday's Meet The Bears event presented by Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. at the Allison Indoor Practice Facility with a special helmet display photo-op on the west side of the field.
"This one's special — a symbolic lighting and passing of the torch for the season," Overshown said. "A way to say to our fans, 'We see you, we hear you, this one's for you.' Now, let's light up McLane."
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
CBS Sports picks between Auburn, Baylor in mega Week 1 clash
Young Baylor WR gets glowing remarks: '[He's] going to be in the league'
RG3, media, coaches sound off on Baylor Bears bringing back chrome helmets
All-American Watch: Baylor football players who could earn All-American status in 2025
Fox Sports' RJ Young fumbles the bag with the Big 12 Conference with football ranking
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI