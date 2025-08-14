All-American Watch: Baylor football players who could earn All-American status in 2025
In a recent report, Baylor Bears on SI's very own Trent Knoop went over that on Wednesday, CBS Sports named Baylor's Punter Palmer Williams on the second team Preseason All-American list as he led the nation in 2024 with a 49.35 yard punt average. With Baylor being one of the most talked about teams that can be on the rise for their 2025 campaign after a strong finish to end the 2024 season, I've put together a list of Bears who could possibly take the next step and have an All-American season.
LB Keaton Thomas
Keaton Thomas, the redshirt junior who transferred into Waco last season put up one of the most dominant seasons coming from a linebacker in the country who recorded 114 tackles, 7 TFLs, and 1 interception which was a pick-six. Thomas has the impact as one of the defensive leaders of this Bears defense, who look to take the next step in the 2025 season if they want to compete in the Big-12 and make the college football playoff. The 6-2, 230-pound tackling machine has been named to the Butkus and Nagurski watch list for this upcoming season. He's always one big play away from making a key play to turn the tide in any game.
RB Bryson Washington
Bryson Washington, the 6-0, 216-pound redshirt sophomore who had one of the best freshman seasons in Baylor history, is one of the most underrated running backs in all of college football. Baylor has some big-time games that will be on national television this year and some analysts predict Baylor to win the Big 12 conference. Washington is one of the players who can really carry them to a conference championship. The Texas native rushed for over 1,000 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns who is built for the big stage with his speed, power, and vision, was named to the first-team All-Big 12 Pre-season list at running back, Doak Walker Award watch list, and the Maxwell Award watch list. Washington can really build a name for himself with his ability to take it to the house anytime he gets the ball in his hands.
WR Josh Cameron
Josh Cameron, the leading receiver from a year ago who had 52 catches, 754 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns (10) who is also dangerous on special teams with returning punts -- just a pure playmaker that is a threat every time he touches the ball. There has been some national recognition as he was named to the first-team All Big 12 selections at both wide receiver and punt returner as this makes him not only one of the most complete playmakers in the conference but in the country. Cameron has the chance to elevate his production far more than last year with his all-around skill set to make a case as being in the conversation to be a postseason All-American.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Fox Sports' RJ Young fumbles the bag with the Big 12 Conference with football ranking
ESPN analyst says Baylor was 'disrespected' by AP Top 25; compares Bears to Florida Gators
The race for 2027's future leaders: Baylor weighs two Texas talents in 2027 QB recruiting battle.
Bryson Washington sheds light on Baylor's RB situation following Dawson Pendergrass' season-ending injury
From Waco to the NFL: How former Baylor Bears performed in Week 1 of NFL preseason action
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI