RG3, media, coaches sound off on Baylor Bears bringing back chrome helmets
Baylor football revealed major news on Thursday morning when the Bears announced they were bringing back the chrome helmets. Baylor wore the famous chrome helmets from 2013-17 for several games in there. But for the past several years, Baylor has gone away from that look.
But that's changing and fans are excited. Baylor will wear the new, modern, gold, chrome helmets in Week 1 against Auburn. Oh, and the Bears will be wearing these fancy new helmets while playing in a blackout -- magical.
As of this writing, we're not sure how often Baylor will wear the new helmets. Will this become a staple in Waco for the 2025 season, or will these be worn for big-time games that Baylor will partake in?
Either way, social media couldn't contain its excitement following the news. Members of the media, former Heisman winner RG3, and a few coaches chimed in on the unveiling of the helmet.
