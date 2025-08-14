Inside The Bears

RG3, media, coaches sound off on Baylor Bears bringing back chrome helmets

Social media is so excited for the new helmets.

Trent Knoop

Baylor Football X Accoun
In this story:

Baylor football revealed major news on Thursday morning when the Bears announced they were bringing back the chrome helmets. Baylor wore the famous chrome helmets from 2013-17 for several games in there. But for the past several years, Baylor has gone away from that look.

But that's changing and fans are excited. Baylor will wear the new, modern, gold, chrome helmets in Week 1 against Auburn. Oh, and the Bears will be wearing these fancy new helmets while playing in a blackout -- magical.

As of this writing, we're not sure how often Baylor will wear the new helmets. Will this become a staple in Waco for the 2025 season, or will these be worn for big-time games that Baylor will partake in?

Either way, social media couldn't contain its excitement following the news. Members of the media, former Heisman winner RG3, and a few coaches chimed in on the unveiling of the helmet.

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

