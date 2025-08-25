Inside The Bears

Dave Aranda shares Baylor's RB room might be even thinner than expected against Auburn

After losing backup Dawson Pendergrass to a foot injury, Baylor got more bad news ahead of Auburn.

Trent Knoop

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda had some bad news during his Monday press conference ahead of Auburn. Aranda revealed freshman running back Michael Turner is trending toward not playing against the Tigers. Baylor released its depth chart on Monday, and Turner was No. 2 on the roster behind star Bryson Washington. But if Turner can't play, it will be fellow freshman Caden Knighten who gets the backup duty.

“If I were to bet, he probably doesn’t make it. I hope that he does, though,” Aranda said of Turner. “We’ll see. I think that would be closer to gametime.”

Aranda also said he 'thought' Turner would be able to play, but some nagging injuries are preventing the former four-star running back from potentially suiting up for the Bears -- we will say he is questionable heading into Friday.

RELATED: Dave Aranda expects Baylor DB to miss Auburn game

Bryson Washingto
Ben Queen-Imagn Images

This news comes on top of Dawson Pendergrass missing the entire season. Aranda revealed back in early August that Pendergrass would miss the entire 2025 season after suffering a football injury that require season-ending surgery. Pendergrass, who rushed for 671 yards and five touchdowns on 121 carries last season, was among the Big 12’s most productive backup running backs in 2024.

If Baylor doesn't have Pendergrass or Turner, it will be Knighten who gets the lump sum behind Washington. Last year's U.S. Army All-American Bowl MVP -- Knighten has drawn consistent praise from teammates and coaches. Baylor safety Devyn Bobby named Knighten as the standout freshman this offseason, noting that some on the team call him “Mini Skattebo". Knighten has also impressed in 11-on-11 action, with Aranda mentioning him as one of Saturday’s scrimmage standouts.

Fans will have to wait and tune in to see what Baylor's running back situation looks like on Friday when the Auburn Tigers come to town.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

Baylor football game week: Get to know the Auburn Tigers

Big 12 Power Rankings following Week 0 action; full week of football on deck

Baylor defensive lineman named to preseason watch list

ESPN's Football Power Index predicts Baylor Football's 2025 season

Baylor officially announces uniform combination ahead of Week 1 showdown vs. Auburn

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football