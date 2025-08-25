Dave Aranda shares Baylor's RB room might be even thinner than expected against Auburn
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda had some bad news during his Monday press conference ahead of Auburn. Aranda revealed freshman running back Michael Turner is trending toward not playing against the Tigers. Baylor released its depth chart on Monday, and Turner was No. 2 on the roster behind star Bryson Washington. But if Turner can't play, it will be fellow freshman Caden Knighten who gets the backup duty.
“If I were to bet, he probably doesn’t make it. I hope that he does, though,” Aranda said of Turner. “We’ll see. I think that would be closer to gametime.”
Aranda also said he 'thought' Turner would be able to play, but some nagging injuries are preventing the former four-star running back from potentially suiting up for the Bears -- we will say he is questionable heading into Friday.
This news comes on top of Dawson Pendergrass missing the entire season. Aranda revealed back in early August that Pendergrass would miss the entire 2025 season after suffering a football injury that require season-ending surgery. Pendergrass, who rushed for 671 yards and five touchdowns on 121 carries last season, was among the Big 12’s most productive backup running backs in 2024.
If Baylor doesn't have Pendergrass or Turner, it will be Knighten who gets the lump sum behind Washington. Last year's U.S. Army All-American Bowl MVP -- Knighten has drawn consistent praise from teammates and coaches. Baylor safety Devyn Bobby named Knighten as the standout freshman this offseason, noting that some on the team call him “Mini Skattebo". Knighten has also impressed in 11-on-11 action, with Aranda mentioning him as one of Saturday’s scrimmage standouts.
Fans will have to wait and tune in to see what Baylor's running back situation looks like on Friday when the Auburn Tigers come to town.
