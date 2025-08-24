Baylor defensive lineman named to preseason watch list
Going into the 2025-2026 season, one of the priorities for Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda was to improve his defense. After a season where Baylor finished outside the top 80 in total defense, it became essential to look to the transfer portal to bring top-tier defensive talent to Waco. After assembling a transfer portal class of 23 players, one name along the defensive line stood out to many: Texas A&M defensive line transfer Samu Taumanupepe.
During the 2024 season, Taumanupepe did not receive much playing time due to the crowded depth chart in College Station. However, Taumanupepe certainly passes the eye test, measuring in at a whopping 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 376 pounds. Being able to stop the run will be key for Baylor going into their Big 12 conference schedule due to the many talented running backs the Bears might face, such as Kansas State's Dylan Edwards. Nevertheless, with the addition of Taumanupepe, the Baylor defensive line should be much more stout and improve dramatically at filling the gaps.
While many in Waco were aware of Taumanupepe's talents, other national media outlets are also beginning to follow suit and recognize Taumanupepe's potential. Recently, Samu Taumanupepe was listed as a member of the Polynesian Player of the Year Award watchlist. An impressive feat, Taumanupepe has the chance to join a shortlist of collegiate greats who have ever won the award, including, but not limited to, former University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, former UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu, and former USC Safety Talanoa Hufanga.
While winning the award will certainly be an uphill battle, one thing is certain: Samu Taumanupepe's presence and addition to the Baylor defensive line will be both seen and felt by opposing offenses for the upcoming college football season. The added depth should make Baylor have a formidable run defense.
