Big 12 Power Rankings following Week 0 action; full week of football on deck
Week 0 is officially in the books, and we saw three Big 12 teams play on Saturday. Kansas crushed Fresno State, and Iowa State took down Kansas State in a top-25 matchup. With the first week of the season on deck, here is an updated Big 12 power rankings -- that we will do every week.
16. Oklahoma State (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: Vs. UT Martin
Mike Gundy still doesn't know who his starting QB is going to be in 2025, and the Cowboys weren't very good in 2024. This could be a long, long season for Oklahoma State -- but figuring out who the starting QB is going to be would be a good starting point.
15. UCF (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: Vs. Jacksonville State
Scott Frost should get UCF back on track -- eventually. Year 1 under Frost will have its ups and downs, but more bad moments are more likely. Former IU QB Tayven Jackson is a dual-threat behind center, but UCF won't have the offense -- or defense -- to be overly competitive.
14. West Virginia (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: Vs. Robert Morris
Jaheim White is a stud, but will West Virginia be able to stop anyone? Rich Rodriguez is back and could turn the Mountaineers into a Big 12 favorite in a coupe of seasons, but as of now, it's hard to pick WVU in 2025.
13. Arizona (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: Vs. Hawaii
Arizona was just 2-7 in conference play last season. Noah Fifita wasn't his usual self last year, and Arizona will need Fifita to resurrect his 2023 self. It could be a long year for the Wildcats, even if the QB play is better.
12. Houston (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: Vs. Stephen F. Austin
Connor Weigman will make things interesting for Houston, but the Cougars won just three Big 12 games last season. It's hard to think Houston will be in the upper part of the conference.
11. Cincinnati (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: Vs. Nebraska
Brendan Sorsby and UC get a tough test right out of the gate. Hosting Nebraska, a team that should be better in the Big Ten, won't be easy. But if the Bearcats can be competitive against the Huskers, Cincinnati might surprise some people.
10. Colorado (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: Vs. Georgia Tech
Deion Sanders will once again be must-watch TV this year. But he doesn't have Shedeur Sanders anymore behind center. Instead, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter will attempt to get the job done. Some regression feels imminent.
9. Kansas (1-0)
Week 0: Beat Fresno State 31-7
Upcoming opponent: Vs. Wagner
Jalon Daniels and Kansas looked very good in Week 0 against Fresno State. Even the defense played well -- outside of the early drive. The Jayhawks should be 2-0 after playing Wagner this week.
8. BYU (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: Portland State
BYU has plenty of skill players and a defense that should keep it in most games. But how will freshman Bear Bachmeier perform as a starting QB? If BYU can get good QB play, it will be toward the top of the conference.
7. TCU (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: At North Carolina
Josh Hoover is a top QB in the conference and the Horned Frogs return several players on the defensive side of the ball. This Week 1 test against UNC will be telling for TCU moving forward.
6. Utah (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: At UCLA
I think Utah beats UCLA in Week 1. But we need to see how Devon Dampier plays in a bigger conference before calling the Utes a top-five team in the Big 12. However, if Dampier is as advertised, watch out for Utah.
5. Kansas State (0-1)
Week 0: Lost to Iowa State 24-21
Upcoming opponent: Vs. North Dakota
Kansas State couldn't stay out of its own way in Ireland. The Wildcats, thanks to a messy field, had too many bad moments. Fumbles, a muffed punt, and missed fourth-down conversions cost KSU a win. However, the 'Cats are still likely going to make a run in 2025.
4. Baylor (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: Vs. Auburn
Baylor has a tough four-week stretch. Week 1 will tell a story of how well the Bears are going to play in this gauntlet they have. If Baylor can take down Auburn, the Bears will have momentum heading into a game against SMU.
3. Texas Tech (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: Vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Losing Quinten Joyner was a blow to Texas Tech. But the Red Raiders still have QB Behren Morton that they will lean on in 2025. Texas Tech should still be explosive -- even with the loss of Joyner.
2. Iowa State (1-0)
Week 0: Beat Kansas State 24-21
Upcoming opponent: Vs. South Dakota
Rocco Becht and Carson Hansen came through when it mattered against Kansas State. The Cyclones scored 17 points in the second half, and the Iowa State defense came through in the clutch.
1. Arizona State (0-0)
Upcoming opponent: Vs. Northern Arizona
The reigning Big 12 Champions will start out with Northern Arizona in Week 1. Sam Leavitt is back, and adding Army transfer Kanye Udoh will help with the loss of Cam Skattebo.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
ESPN's Football Power Index predicts Baylor Football's 2025 season
Predicting the Baylor Bears' 2025-2026 starting defense
Baylor vs Auburn: Who leads the all-time series?
Baylor officially announces uniform combination ahead of Week 1 showdown vs. Auburn
Ranking the top 10 Big 12 RBs heading into the 2025 football season
Ranking Baylor football's 2025 schedule by difficulty
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI