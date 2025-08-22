Baylor officially announces uniform combination ahead of Week 1 showdown vs. Auburn
We've known for a while what the Baylor Bears were going to wear in Week 1 against Auburn -- but they've made it official.
On Friday, the Baylor football X account revealed exactly what it's going to look like. On August 29, in McLane Stadium, Baylor will be wearing its all black jersey and pants, and showing off the Bears' new gold chrome helmet.
Arguably, this is one of the coolest looks Baylor will wear in 2025.
Baylor announced awhile back that it was going to have a 'blackout on the Brazos'. Blackout on the Brazos, a nod to the last year's return of the anthracite jersey to the team apparel rotation and a 7 p.m. Friday night kick, reflects the excitement and anticipation for this way-too-early top-25 matchup on Aug. 29 at McLane Stadium.
Then, not too long ago, Baylor announced the return of the gold chrome helmet. The Bears wore a chrome helmet from 2013-17, but it went away from the rotation. However, in 2025, Baylor will be wearing these new gold, chrome helmets -- at least in one game.
"This helmet has been a secret passion project for a couple of years now," Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Operating Officer Jovan Overshown said. "We wanted the perfect look and perfect moment — one that nods to the storied success of those who wore the chrome before us, while giving it a modern, refined edge that captures the energy and expectation of today and the future."
Fans will tune in on August 29 to see the Bears' new-look uniforms against the SEC's Auburn Tigers.
