Dave Aranda expects Baylor DB to miss Auburn game
The Baylor Bears may be without one of their top cornerbacks in their massive season opener against the Auburn Tigers, Head Coach Dave Aranda said.
Carl Williams IV, one of Baylor's expected starters, has been dealing with a meniscus injury since last season, and it's caused him to miss time in both spring and fall camp. Now, it looks like his status is in serious doubt for the Bears' season opener.
"I don't think he's going to be back," said Aranda, who mentioned that Williams was getting reps in the indoor facility this morning.
Williams is believed to be one of Baylor's best returning players on defense. In 2024, he played 440 snaps, where he allowed a 68% completion percentage, 314 yards and one touchdown. He's expected to play the STAR position when healthy, which is essentially a safety-linebacker hybrid.
Baylor is going to need all the help it can get in the secondary for their season opener against Auburn this Friday. The Tigers have one of the best receiving cores in the entire country, so Baylor's DBs are going to be tested right away.
The Tigers return sophomore wideout Cam Coleman, who recorded 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman. The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder is expected to take another step this year and be one of the best wide receivers in the country.
Auburn also added Eric Singleton Jr., one of the top receivers in the portal. The former Georgia Tech standout posted 714 yards as a freshman and 754 yards as a sophomore, and will look to add another 700+ yard season to his resume this year.
Losing Williams IV for the opener is very bad news for the Bears. They already had problems in coverage last season, so losing one of their top returning defenders certainly won't help in that area.
