EA Sports College Football 26: Overall ratings for Baylor Bears defensive players
The new EA Sports College Football 26 video game releases to the world on July 10, but if you pre-ordered the game, you had early access since Monday.
Baylor fans, who have early access, are already playing with the Bears. But if you have to wait until July 10 or later, you may be wondering who some of Baylor's best players are in the game. We have you covered.
Here is every Baylor football player on the defensive side of the ball. With players having to opt in to get into the game, there are some omissions on the roster. While those players might not be in the game on launch day, there is a good chance they will opt in at a later date. Last year, EA Sports would update the game and upload more and more players as they decided they wanted in the game.
Edge Rushers
Matthew Fobbs-White - 84 overall
Emar'Rion Winston - 78 overall
Jaylin Jones - 77 overall
Kyler Jordan - 77 overall
Brandon McGary - 75 overall (made-up player)
Paul Solaita - 73 overall (made-up player)
Corey Kelly - 71 overall
Trent Thomas - 71 overall
Chance Brandt - 69 overall (made-up player)
Harold Barrow - 67 overall (made-up player)
Interior Defensive Line
Jackie Marshall - 82 overall
Cooper Lanz - 79 overall
Devonte Tezino - 77 overall
Samu Taumanupepe - 76 overall
Adonis Friloux - 75 overall
DK Kalu - 75 overall
Tonga Lolohea - 71 overall
Linebackers
Keaton Thomas - 89 overall
Travion Barnes - 87 overall
Phoenix Jackson - 76 overall
Hayden Cresswell - 75 overall (made-up player)
Jeremy Evans - 71 overall
Bo Schrader - 69 overall
Kyland Reed - 68 overall
Austin Moore - 66 overall
Cornerbacks
Caden Jenkins - 84 overall
Tevin Williams III - 78 overall
Calvin Simpson-Hunt - 75 overall
Reggie Bush II - 75 overall
Tyreek Word - 73 overall (made-up player)
Levar Thornton - 72 overall
Kyler Beaty - 68 overall
Leo Almanza - 66 overall
Safeties
Devin Turner - 83 overall
Kendrick Simpkins - 79 overall
DJ Coleman - 78 overall
Devyn Bobby - 78 overall
Carl Williams IV - 77 overall
Tyler Turner - 76 overall
Jacob Redding - 71 overall
Kris Wokomah - 71 overall
Micah Gifford - 70 overall
Placide Djungu-Sungu - 70 overall
Jamarcus Ryder - 70 overall (made-up player)
Cameren Jenkins - 68 overall
Sean Woodell - 67 overall (made-up player)
Michael Allen - 62 overall
Punter
Palmer Williams - 83 overall
