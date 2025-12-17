ESPN names Baylor football as a best fit for a top transfer QB

On Monday, Florida sophomore QB DJ Lagway announced he would leave Gainesville and enter the transfer portal. The move sent shockwaves around college football and there will be plenty of suitors for the high-ceiling QB.

One team that is mentioned by just about every outlet out there is Baylor. The Bears are losing senior Sawyer Robertson, have one of the more QB-friendly offenses, and have a background with Lagway.

Recently, ESPN named Baylor as a top fit for Lagway. Other potential fits mentioned in the article were LSU, Clemson, Miami, and TCU.

"There are lots of reasons why Baylor would be a logical pick for Lagway. His father, Derek Lagway, played running back for the Bears in the late 1990s. His family would get to watch him play close to home, two hours away in Waco. Bears offensive coordinator Jake Spavital just developed departing starter Sawyer Robertson into the No. 2 passer in FBS this season with 3,681 passing yards and 31 TDs. Lagway would be a big splash for coach Dave Aranda and a program that badly needs some positive momentum. If the Bears can afford to get involved with a QB of his caliber, Lagway would be a no-brainer."

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Lagway's father was a running back for the Bears and Baylor was the first school to offer Lagway. He grew up watching Baylor and the Bears were one of his favorite teams -- but so much that he goes and plays for them?

Time will tell, but Baylor struck out on some top recruits this cycle and the Bears will have some NIL money to throw around. As much as some other top schools? Maybe not. But Lagway could go home to Waco and play a major role in overhauling the Bears back into Big 12 contention.

Lagway's time at Florida

Lagway came in and played in 12 games his freshman season with the Gators, while starting seven of them. With a 6-1 record as the starter, Lagway passed for 1,915 yards, 12 TDs, and nine interceptions. On the ground, the dual-threat ran for 101 yards.

Then in 2025, the Freshman All-American started every game for Florida. He passed for 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, and 14 INTs.

