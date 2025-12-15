Playmaking QB with Baylor ties enters transfer portal, Bears should make a push

With Sawyer Robertson leaving Waco due to graduation, Baylor will have a new starting QB in 2026. The Bears have Nate Bennett and former Auburn transfer Walker White on the roster -- with one of them currently in line to start --- but a very intriguing name has entered the transfer portal.

On Monday, Florida QB DJ Lagway announced he was leaving the Gators and looking for a new home entering his junior season. There will be plenty of high-profile names after Lagway -- with sizeable NIL offers -- but it's possible with his connection to Baylor, the Bears could make a move.

Lagway's connection with Baylor

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

For those that don't know, Lagway's father, Derek Lagway, played running back for Baylor from 1987-1991. In fact, the Bears were the first program to offer Lagway, and that was back in June of 2021.

Lagway did give Baylor an unofficial visit back in November of 2022, but the five-star prospect opted to go to Florida. The Texas native was the No. 7 prospect in the nation and No. 2 QB in the 2024 class, per the Composite.

In a video on X, Lagway was asked who his favorite school was growing up and who he would play with on the NCAA video games. He said Baylor was always his school since his dad played there. That clearly doesn't mean Lagway will land with the Bears, but there is sincere interest and love for the school with his dad playing there. Baylor is in need of a legit QB with Robertson leaving and here is Dave Aranda's chance to go land him.

Lagway's time at Florida

Lagway came in and played in 12 games his freshman season with the Gators, while starting seven of them. With a 6-1 record as the starter, Lagway passed for 1,915 yards, 12 TDs, and nine interceptions. On the ground, the dual-threat ran for 101 yards.

Then in 2025, the Freshman All-American started every game for Florida. He passed for 2,264 yards, 16 TDs, and 14 INTs.

With turmoil amongst the coaching staff, Lagway's numbers dropped. But the talent is there and the potential is out of this world. If Baylor gets a visit from Lagway, that would be huge for the Bears, trying to bring the prodigal son home.

