On3 links DJ Lagway to Baylor after hitting the transfer portal

With the college football regular season wrapped up, the offseason has been fast and furious. Between one of the most active and hectic coaching carousels in recent memory, (one still going with the recent Sherrone Moore saga leaving Michigan without a head coach), and some early big-name entries into the portal such as Sam Leavitt and Texas running back CJ Baxter, there's been no shortage of headlines.

Another big splash came into the transfer portal pool this morning, as Pete Thamel of ESPN first reported that former Florida quarterback DJ Lagway plans to enter the transfer portal.

This comes despite his comments in late October, which many, including Florida fans, took as an affirmation of Lagway's commitment to the Gators beyond this season.

With Lagway's entry, one that Baylor on SI speculated on since Napier's firing before the end of the regular season, he'll be one of the most highly sought-after prospects in the portal despite up and down play in Gainesville. With that, potential destinations have already started to emerge.

Lagway's connection to Baylor was well-documented as a high school recruit, with his father playing for the Bears and Baylor being one of his finalists before choosing the Gators. However, multiple national college football outlets are reporting Baylor as a serious contender for Lagway's services in the immediate aftermath of his transfer decision.

Pete Nakos of On3, reports Baylor, alongside LSU with new head coach Lane Kiffin, and Miami with the impending departure of Carson Beck, as "early schools to watch" in Lagway's recruitment. Mario Cristobal and Miami will once again be active in the portal, having sourced their last three starting quarterbacks from the portal with Cam Ward and Tyler van Dyke before Beck. They were heavily linked to South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers prior the release of his re-signing back to Shane Beamer's program.

Meanwhile, LSU, we'll have two years of eligibility with quarterback Michal Van Buren, who finished out the year as LSU's starter with Garrett Nuismeier succumbing to injuries. However, Lane Kiffin is looking to explore bringing over his starting quarterback from Ole Miss, Trinidad Chambliss, if he's able to secure an additional year of eligibility via NCAA waiver.

