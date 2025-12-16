This outstanding transfer QB should be a target for Baylor

The Baylor Bears must say goodbye to quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who ranks No. 4 on the school’s all-time passing list with 7,616 passing yards. As a result, coach Dave Aranda could (and should) look into the transfer portal for a talented replacement. It just so happens, a quarterback that fits that bill has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

A native of Denton, TX, Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby is looking for a lush green football oasis on which to land on the other side of the portal. According to 247 Sports, Sorsby is the No. 1 quarterback and top-ranked overall prospect in the transfer portal.

For the Bearcats in 2025, Sorsby accounted for 3,380 total yards (third in the Big 12 Conference, 25th nationally) and 36 touchdowns. Sorsby led Cincinnati on a seven-game winning streak. The Bearcats folded down the stretch and lost four straight games to end the season and finish 7-5.

During that winning streak, Sorsby tossed 20 touchdown passes and threw zero INTs. Against both Northwestern State and Oklahoma State, Sorsby accounted for 11 touchdowns.

For his efforts, Sorsby garnered second-team All-Big 12 honors. In addition, Sorsby’s 27 TD passes ranked third in the Big 12. In addition, Sorsby posted nine games with multiple-touchdown passes and three games with 300+ yards passing.

As he transfers from Cincinnati, Sorsby leaves the Bearcats ranked eighth on the school’s all-time passing list with 5,613 yards, 45 touchdowns and just 12 INTs in two seasons.

Sorsby has an opportunity to return to his home state. Make no mistake, Baylor is in the market for a quarterback. This season, Robertson was second in the FBS in passing yards (3,681), tied for second in touchdown passes (31) and second nationally in passing yards per game (306.8 yards/game).

In addition, Robertson was named the Big 12 Scholar Athlete of the Year and accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl in January. Robertson also earned second-team All-Big 12 honors by the Associated Press.

The transfer portal is loading up with talented players. When it comes to the most important position on the field, January 2-16 will be critical for the success of Baylor football in 2026.

