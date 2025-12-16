Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles is entering the transfer portal after being the starter for the past two seasons for the Spartans.

Chiles, a former four-star recruit, is a native of Downey, California, who started his college with the Oregon State Beavers. The head coach for Oregon State at the time of his commitment was Jonathan Smith and after Smith was hired by Michigan State following the 2023 season, Chiles followed his coach to Lansing. During his time with Oregon State, Chiles played sparingly across nine games during the 2023 season and finished with 309 passing yards and four touchdown passes.

Chiles was given the starter role shortly after transferring to Michigan State and proceeded to throw for 2,415 yards with 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024. He also rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns while leading the team to a 5-7 record in the first year of Smith’s tenure.

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Expectations were a bit higher heading into 2025, but things did not work out for Chiles, Smith and the Spartans as they faltered to a 4-8 record. After starting the first 20 games of his career for Michigan State, including the first eight games of 2025, the junior was benched to try and spark a struggling offense. Chiles finished the season with 1,392 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for a career-high 227 yards and six touchdowns as the team went 3-5.

In just a few hours, possible destinations were floating the message boards for Chiles, including a return to Oregon State, USC (hometown school), Indiana (replacement for Fernando Mendoza) and Miami (replacement for Carson Beck). Other Power Four schools that will be looking to replace productive quarterbacks include Baylor, Arizona, Arizona State and Stanford. Due to geography, Baylor is an option if Chiles can't find a suitable landing spot on the West Coast.

During his high school recruitment, Chiles received official offers from FAU, San Jose State, Oregon State, UCLA, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Washington State, Kansas State and Rutgers. He took official visits to Oregon State (two), Washington State, Kansas State and Washington before committing to the Beavers just four days before Christmas in 2022. He committed to Michigan State just 10 days after entering the transfer portal in December 2023.

There is only one transfer window in 2026 and will be open from January 2nd to January 16th.

