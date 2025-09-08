Everything Dave Aranda said on Monday ahead of Samford matchup
The Baylor Bears are preparing to face off with the Samford Bulldogs this Saturday in Waco. After two grueling games to start the season, the Bears get to return home and try to advance to 2-1 with a win over Samford.
Here's everything Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda had to say on Monday before the game:
Opening Statement...
"Good practice today. The look in the guy's eyes is one of wanting to improve and to kind of get right to it. And so we're happy to oblige. This morning, a lot of good things on the tape, a lot of things that we got to improve. I think we've got players that have really high character and really strong care factor and have sacrificed a bunch to get into this position, have given up, and have been low with an opportunity to kind of get high and achieve. And so to be in a position like this, they fight for it. And I think you saw that fight and that win.
"What you're not seeing is collectively 11 guys doing what they're supposed to be doing on any specific play, and we have to clean that up. What we're doing now is not sustainable. So we've got a good opponent coming in. It's a coach I've known for a long time, a lot of respect for. They're searching for some success. And so we've got big tests ahead of us in terms of our focus, our self-improvement, and being better here this next week than we are this week."
On What Baylor Must Do To Limit Explosive Plays...
"Yeah, we just have to play better, I think. There was a point last year where, you know, I know the energy when you ask that question, that I feel that too. And I probably crossed a line last year with that. And so you have to kind of correct what's correctable and be positive and try to build to the next thing because otherwise, you know, your emotions can take the best of you. It's a hard line to walk."
On Michael Trigg's Shoulder Injury...
"He's still kind of working through it. He was, you know, today was pretty light, but he was out there today. And so we're hopeful that we can get him back."
On If Defensive Struggles Can Be Attributed To Players Playing For the First Time...
"I think some of it's that. It's all over right now. You wish it's not anything that's really clear. I think, you know, there are times where, you know, everything has to go right to get off the field, and with respect to all the offenses that are out there, it shouldn't be that hard. And then I think there are times where, you know, hey, we're a guy away, or this technique, or this play correctly away from getting off the field. And so it's all sides of that."
On His Relationship With Samford's Coach And What He Expects...
"They've played some bigger schools really well in the past, and, you know, I think they come out all guns to firing, and so there's gadgets and tricks and reverses and fakes and you name it. And so it's a lot to prepare for. [We met] at Delta State. I think it was 2006, 2007. It was one of those years. You know, we played Valdosta State, and he was there."
On If His Guys Are Excited After The Win...
"The training room yesterday was probably happier than it's been, I think. Yeah, I think the meetings today, even in all of the, you know, here's what's got to get fixed, there's kind of a hopefulness and a really strong energy about that, too. And I think winning does that. And so I think sometimes when you're losing, roadblocks appear. You see the truth, but is it really worth it to go through all of this to get to it? where I think when you win, the road is opened up again."
On If They Need To Respect Samford As Much As Other Opponents...
"Yeah, I mean, you know, just a couple years ago, we played, it was the first game of the year, and we played someone, and I don't know if we respected them as well as we should, and there's been a couple examples in college football season so far this year of it. And so you have to respect everybody you play.
On The Scheme Without Jackie Marshall...
"I mean, we played most of the day with two [down linemen], and then the other times we played with one, you know? So we'll see if that continues into this next week, but trying to still get an idea of an identity and best players and putting them in the best position to succeed. You know, I think we've all got to get on the same page that we can attack somebody and not have to constantly play ourselves with self-inflicted wounds."
On Sawyer Robertson's Performance...
"Yeah, I'm so proud of him. You know, he won our little personal award this morning, and, you know, the team was really, really happy for him. I think he's someone that everyone recognizes, has kind of been through it. When guys are kind of in the low parts of whatever, how they handle that, it makes you want to root for them when they're on their, you know, when they're ascending. And so I feel that everyone kind of feels that way with him."
On What He Saw In Kobe Prentice...
"Yeah, you know, this was in recruiting him, we were, at the time, we were thinking we were gonna lose Ashton, you know, we're losing Hal, we're losing just a lot of production. We need someone that could be a very productive player, someone that could command a double team and take people off of Trigg and off of Josh. You know, the guys that at the time we thought were kind of coming back, and we've been able to get that with him. I think off the field, Kobe's really doing great too. He's probably the happiest I've seen him and most engaged. It's funny how those things work together on and off the field."
On Injuries At Defensive Back...
"Yeah, I think right now, [Caden Jenkins and Tevin Williams] are day to day. We had Caden out with us this morning, and Carl was out there, too. My hope is that this is the healthiest we've been, really since the beginning of the year."
On Sawyer Robertson and Davyn Bobby's Leadership...
"Sawyer on the sidelines, regardless of what the score was or regardless of what the situation was, was bringing guys up, was always positive. On the defensive side, Devin Bobby was that way. So proud of Devin and just his growth as a leader. Devin's playing the best football I've seen him play two games in a row. But Sawyer was communicating up and down the sideline, was positive, you know, towards the end I'd walk in the offensive huddle and there's just a command with him and it's just so cool to see. It is crazy what confidence can do to somebody. And so he's got that going right now. So we're thankful for it."
On The Contribution From His Walk-Ons...
"It's really cool. You know, I remember David Wetzel and just how all that thing came together. I mean, when Jacob [Redding] is now, you could see that's who he was then. They're just so eager, so wanting to please, wanting to do it right, wanting to be a part of, wanting to wear the jersey and wear the colors and be so proud and representative of everything Baylor is. For someone like that to kind of fight through all the adversity that comes with being someone like that is just really cool."
On Colton Price And DK Kalu's Injuries...
"I'd say day to day. You know, DK might be a little bit further off than Colton, but I think there's an opportunity for both."
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Baylor, Arizona State Week 4 game time set
Three things we've learned about Baylor through the first two weeks
Baylor star earns spot on Week 2 national team of the week, Sawyer Robertson snubbed
ESPN places one Baylor player as an early Heisman favorite along with John Mateer, Devon Dampier
ESPN Names Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson Week 2 Heisman Winner
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI