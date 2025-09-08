Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson named AP Player of the Week after incredible Week 2 win
Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson is racking up the awards after a thrilling 48-45 win over SMU in Week 2. The veteran signal caller was named the AP Player of the Week after leading the Bears back from being down 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Robertson had his second consecutive 400-yard performance through the air, and against the Mustangs, he went for 440 yards and four touchdowns. Robertson now leads the nation in yards per game, and is second in the nation in passing yards -- behind Maverick McIvor from Western Kentucky, who's played three games.
Robertson will look to keep the momentum rolling in Week 3 when the Baylor Bears host Samford at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.
You can read the press release below:
Robertson brought the Bears back from a 14-point deficit with two of his four touchdown passes coming in the last six minutes of regulation, and the Bears went on to beat SMU 48-45 in two overtimes on the road.
Baylor has turned in the top two passing performances in the Football Bowl Subdivision. He threw for 440 yards against SMU a week after passing for 419 in a loss to Auburn.
Through two games, Robertson has completed 61 of 98 passes for 859 yards and seven touchdowns with no interceptions. The fifth-year player from Lubbock, Texas, is the third quarterback since 2000 to throw for as many yards and touchdowns without an interception in the first two games of a season.
Robertson is the first Big 12 quarterback to throw for 400 or more yards in the first two games of the season since Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes in 2016.
