ESPN places one Baylor player as an early Heisman favorite along with John Mateer, Devon Dampier
Baylor moved to 1-1 after a thrilling 48-45 win that went to double overtime. The Bears' defense disappointed for the second week in a row, but QB Sawyer Robertson was fantastic once again, putting the Bears on his back. Against SMU, Robertson threw for 440 yards and four touchdowns.
After two weeks, Robertson has thrown for 859 yards and seven touchdowns. He leads the nation in passing yards per game and is tied for 7th in the country in passing touchdowns. Following Week 2 of college football, ESPN's David Hale updated his Heisman favorites, and Robertson is now at No. 4 on his Heisman ballot. Hale placed Oklahoma's John Mateer at No. 1, Utah's Devon Dampier second, and FSU's Tommy Castellanos at No. 3.
"Robertson has thrown for 859 yards and seven touchdowns without a pick through two games -- both against upper-tier Power 4 competition. He's suddenly turning heads among NFL scouts. Also, the drive-thru girl at Whataburger threw in some extra fries the last time he was there."
The Baylor offensive line hasn't been great so far this year, but Robertson has made the most of his opportunites. What helps the veteran signal caller is that Baylor has a plethora of weapons for Robertson. Both Ashtyn Hawkins and Josh Cameron caught for over 140 yards against SMU. Last weekend, it was tight end Michael Trigg and wide receiver Kole Wilson who lit it up. Don't forget about Kobe Prentice's three touchdown catches he's had in two weeks.
Robertson is starting to catch the nation's attention, and if he continues this hot start, you could see the Baylor QB among the favorites to win the Heisman trophy when it's all said and done.
Baylor and Robertson will look to make it two straight wins on Saturday when the Bears host Samford in Waco. The game will kick at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.
