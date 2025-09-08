Baylor, Arizona State Week 4 game time set
The Big 12 Conference announced game times for Week 4's slate of games. The Baylor Bears will open up conference play on Week 4 against Arizona State. The Sun Devils will enter Waco for a 6:30 p.m. CT game that will be televised on Fox.
Although Arizona State is in the Big 12, Baylor and ASU have only played one another one time ever. That was back in 1990 when Arizona State beat Baylor, 34-13. The Sun Devils moved over from the Pac-12 and in 2024, it was the first season they were a part of the Big 12 Conference.
Baylor is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over SMU this past weekend. The Bears moved to 1-1 after falling to Auburn in Week 1. QB Sawyer Robertson continues to impress, throwing for over 400 yards in back-to-back games and leading the nation in yards per game. Robertson and Baylor will now take on Samford, a struggling FCS program, this Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN+.
As for ASU, the Sun Devils won the Big 12 last season and made it to the College Football Playoff. But the Sun Devils are 1-1 as well. ASU beat Northern Arizona in Week 1, but fell to Mississippi State in Week 2. This week, ASU will take on Texas State before the big game with Baylor.
