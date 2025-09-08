ESPN Names Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson Week 2 Heisman Winner
In his weekly "What's True, What's False" column, ESPN's Bill Connelly names a Heisman winner for each week of the college football season. For Week 2, Connelly named Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson as his winner.
Robertson was electric in the Bears' 48-45 2OT upset victory over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs. The 6-foot-4 quarterback completed 34/50 of his pass attempts for 440 yards and 4 touchdowns. Robertson's big performance continued his impressive start to the season, making it back-to-back 400+ yard games.
The Baylor quarterback has thrown for 859 yards and 7 touchdowns through two weeks of play, earning an 84.7 QBR, which ranks 14th in college football. The redshirt senior has been one of the most productive signal callers through two weeks, but still has a long way to go before being considered for the real Heisman trophy. Robertson's odds to win the Heisman sit at +9000, per DraftKings.
The Bears will host the winless Samford Bulldogs for a Week 3 matchup. The Bulldogs have allowed 34 and 40 points in back-to-back weeks to start their season against West Georgia and Citadel, respectively. With Baylor facing a struggling FCS opponent, Robertson will get the chance to add on to his impressive numbers.
Connelly named South Carolina's Vicari Swain's impressive statline (2 punt retrun touchdowns and a forced fumble) as the most unique, but couldnt find it in himself to put the sophomore defensive back over Robertson as he explained, "leading two late touchdown drives to force overtime and throwing for 440 yards in a vital win, as Sawyer Robertson did, will usually get you the top spot on this list."
Rounding out Connelly's Week 2 Heisman Rankings were South Carolina defensive back Vicari Swain 2nd, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson 3rd, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava at 4th, and Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook 5th.
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and SMU QB Trade Big Numbers in Week 2 Shootout
Baylor Bears Upset No. 17 SMU in 48-45 Overtime Thriller
Baylor vs SMU Scouting Report: Breaking Down the Mustangs Ahead of Week 2
Tracking Baylor Bears NFL Players Entering Week 1 of the 2025 Season
National Media's Takes after Baylor's Thrilling 2OT Victory
Bearly believable: Top 5 Plays in Baylor's stunning win over SMU
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI