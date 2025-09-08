Inside The Bears

ESPN Names Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson Week 2 Heisman Winner

Sawyer Robertson has been named ESPN's Bill Connelly "Heisman winner of Week 2."

Kyle Besson

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) passes the ball against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) passes the ball against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

In his weekly "What's True, What's False" column, ESPN's Bill Connelly names a Heisman winner for each week of the college football season. For Week 2, Connelly named Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson as his winner.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) runs with the ball during the second half against the SMU Mustangs
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) runs with the ball during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Robertson was electric in the Bears' 48-45 2OT upset victory over the No. 17-ranked SMU Mustangs. The 6-foot-4 quarterback completed 34/50 of his pass attempts for 440 yards and 4 touchdowns. Robertson's big performance continued his impressive start to the season, making it back-to-back 400+ yard games.

The Baylor quarterback has thrown for 859 yards and 7 touchdowns through two weeks of play, earning an 84.7 QBR, which ranks 14th in college football. The redshirt senior has been one of the most productive signal callers through two weeks, but still has a long way to go before being considered for the real Heisman trophy. Robertson's odds to win the Heisman sit at +9000, per DraftKings.

The Bears will host the winless Samford Bulldogs for a Week 3 matchup. The Bulldogs have allowed 34 and 40 points in back-to-back weeks to start their season against West Georgia and Citadel, respectively. With Baylor facing a struggling FCS opponent, Robertson will get the chance to add on to his impressive numbers.

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass the ball to running back Bryson Washington (7)
Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass the ball to running back Bryson Washington (7) during the second quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Connelly named South Carolina's Vicari Swain's impressive statline (2 punt retrun touchdowns and a forced fumble) as the most unique, but couldnt find it in himself to put the sophomore defensive back over Robertson as he explained, "leading two late touchdown drives to force overtime and throwing for 440 yards in a vital win, as Sawyer Robertson did, will usually get you the top spot on this list."

Rounding out Connelly's Week 2 Heisman Rankings were South Carolina defensive back Vicari Swain 2nd, Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson 3rd, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava at 4th, and Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook 5th.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

Baylor's Sawyer Robertson and SMU QB Trade Big Numbers in Week 2 Shootout

Baylor Bears Upset No. 17 SMU in 48-45 Overtime Thriller

Baylor vs SMU Scouting Report: Breaking Down the Mustangs Ahead of Week 2

Tracking Baylor Bears NFL Players Entering Week 1 of the 2025 Season

National Media's Takes after Baylor's Thrilling 2OT Victory

Bearly believable: Top 5 Plays in Baylor's stunning win over SMU

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
Kyle Besson
KYLE BESSON

Kyle is a writer for the Baylor Bears on SI. He is a student at the University of New Orleans and studies journalism. He also covers the New Orleans Saints and has previously covered the LSU Tigers football team. Kyle loves all aspects of sports and has used that to pursue a career as a writer.

Home/Football