Inside The Bears

Baylor star earns spot on Week 2 national team of the week, Sawyer Robertson snubbed

The Baylor QB didn't earn and spot, but another star player did

Trent Knoop

Baylor Football X Accoun
In this story:

The Baylor Bears had an offensive explosion during Week 2 of the football season. Baylor defeated SMU 48-45, in a game that went into double overtime. The Bears racked up 601 yards of offense, and QB Sawyer Robertson was impressive once again. The veteran signal caller threw for 440 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Mustangs.

Despite his great performance, Pro Football Focus didn't place Robertson on its Week 2 college football team of the week. While Robertson was named to the national team, one of his favorite targets, Josh Cameron, did. The veteran wide receiver shined against SMU, catching nine passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

To make matters worse for Robertson, he wasn't even named to the Big 12 Team of the week by PFF. Kansas State QB Avery Johnson was the QB PFF listed, and Johnson's stat line wasn't nearly as good as Robertson's. In a loss to Army, Johnson threw for 172 yards, one TD, and one INT, while rushing for 14 yards.. Yes, he was named to the Big 12 Week 2 team of the week over Robertson.

While Robertson was clearly snubbed, Cameron was listed on the Big 12 team of the week. So was backup center Kolton Sieracki, who replaced injured Coleton Price during the game. On the defensive side of the ball, safety Jacob Redding was named to the Big 12 team of the week.

Redding led the Baylor defense with an 80.3 defensive grade. He recorded five tackles and intercepted a crucial pass late in the game. As for Sieracki, he was third on Baylor's offense with a 71.6 grade. In the 40 snaps he played, he kept a clean pocket for Robertson and opened up lanes for Bryson Washington.

Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -

More News:

Bearly believable: Top 5 Plays in Baylor's stunning win over SMU

Baylor Football: Stock up, stock down after Baylor's comeback win against SMU in Week 2

PFF grades: Top offensive players from Baylor's incredible win over SMU

Everything Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said after thrilling win over SMU

Social media reactions: Baylor's Overtime Victory Over SMU Ignites Baylor Nation

The game changers: Top players from Baylor's incredible win over SMU

For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics

Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI

Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent is the Publisher of Baylor Bears On SI. His other work can be seen on Michigan Wolverines On SI. He also has covered the Minnesota Vikings and Maryland Terrapins previously. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football