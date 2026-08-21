Fans React to Baylor's Throwback Uniforms Against Colorado
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Football season is right around the corner, and the Baylor Bears are starting to tease a few different plans for the season.
Sure, there are highlights of DJ Lagway throwing passes to his receivers that are going to find their way onto social media.
Thursday night, however, they made a different announcement using Lagway and some of his teammates about their conference opener against Colorado on September 26.
Baylor titled their announcement, “An Iconic Look for the Throwback Game against Colorado.”
Colorado will come to Waco, Texas, in late September, led by Deion Sanders in the midst of a rebuilding season.will come to Waco, Texas in late September led by Deion Sanders in the midst of a rebuilding season.
The uniform combination features a large gold number on a green jersey. The shoulder patches on each side have a bear paw print in place of a jersey number. They will wear white pants with a three stripe pattern.
Some fans are interested in the uniform, while others had a different reaction.
Some Fans Are Happy
Chris likes the uniform, but was at least curious about the stars on the helmet which are a new touch.
Ryan wants Baylor to replace their uniform with the throwback version.
The general reception is positive according to the replies under the post the football program made on X. If nothing else there's some goodwill for the program in this announcement. The creativity of the replies has people buzzing about the program.
On the Other Hand...
Not everyone is going to be happy with any choice that a program makes. Some people as can be seen above are either not impressed, or asking for other things. one fan wants the gold jerseys ditched all togther in favor of these uniforms. So that reaction is mostly positive.
Other reactions include negativity about the color schemes, or questions about why they made certian decisions with the uniform.
Ultimately, as Dave Aranda will likely say before the game, it's not going to matter how the Bears look, if they play poorly. THe biggest key to these uniforms is the Bears coming out and playing well.
If Baylor enters the game with a poor record and falls behind early, a pretty new uniform is only going to offer so much goodwill to a fan base that is anxious for a winner.
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Jacob Westendorf is a contributing writer for Baylor Bears on SI. He is also a writer covering the Green Bay Packers for Packers on SI. Westendorf graduated from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay where he earned a degree in communication with an emphasis in journalism and mass media. He worked in newspapers in Green Bay and Rockford, Illinois. He also interned at Packer Report for Bill Huber while earning his degree. In 2018, he became a staff writer for PackerReport.com, and a regular contributor on Packer Report's "Pack A Day Podcast." In 2020, he founded the media company Game On Wisconsin. In 2023, he rejoined Packer Central, which is part of Sports Illustrated Media Group.