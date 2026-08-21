Fans React to Baylor's Throwback Uniforms Against Colorado

Football season is right around the corner, and the Baylor Bears are starting to tease a few different plans for the season.

Sure, there are highlights of DJ Lagway throwing passes to his receivers that are going to find their way onto social media.

Thursday night, however, they made a different announcement using Lagway and some of his teammates about their conference opener against Colorado on September 26.

Tradition returns 🐾



An iconic look returns for the Throwback Game vs. Colorado. pic.twitter.com/OaxDKpXpCL — Baylor Football (@BUFootball) August 20, 2026

Baylor titled their announcement, “An Iconic Look for the Throwback Game against Colorado.”

Colorado will come to Waco, Texas, in late September, led by Deion Sanders in the midst of a rebuilding season.will come to Waco, Texas in late September led by Deion Sanders in the midst of a rebuilding season.

The uniform combination features a large gold number on a green jersey. The shoulder patches on each side have a bear paw print in place of a jersey number. They will wear white pants with a three stripe pattern.

Some fans are interested in the uniform, while others had a different reaction.

Some Fans Are Happy

🔥🔥🔥



what's with the stars on the helmet? — Chris (@C_Whiteside28) August 20, 2026

Chris likes the uniform, but was at least curious about the stars on the helmet which are a new touch.

Can we wear these every game? — marco the bear (@marcopft) August 20, 2026

Please please please make these the NORM — Ryan Flanagan (@rnflanagan) August 20, 2026

Ryan wants Baylor to replace their uniform with the throwback version.

We were absolutely some kinda bad ass in the 80s — Billy hoover (@1336north66) August 20, 2026

Hell yes wear them every game — Bearkegaard (@Bearkegaard) August 20, 2026

Make it permanent and Baylor might win a natty — Glossy Blue Helmet (@notbillkirlav) August 21, 2026

The general reception is positive according to the replies under the post the football program made on X. If nothing else there's some goodwill for the program in this announcement. The creativity of the replies has people buzzing about the program.

On the Other Hand...

Make it always.

Old gold hats.

Green home

White away.

Gold pants — DaleHenry (@DaleHenry) August 20, 2026

Meh. Disappointed a little. These are alright but not fired up about it being on the chrome domes. Pretty sure that decision was made to avoid the issue of old gold vs marigold. — BU ape (@tactical_ape) August 20, 2026

Never wear these again please bec apparently yall can cook pic.twitter.com/2kfENr2nRA — Baylor Oatmeal 🥣 (@Oatmealio10) August 20, 2026

Not everyone is going to be happy with any choice that a program makes. Some people as can be seen above are either not impressed, or asking for other things. one fan wants the gold jerseys ditched all togther in favor of these uniforms. So that reaction is mostly positive.

Other reactions include negativity about the color schemes, or questions about why they made certian decisions with the uniform.

Ultimately, as Dave Aranda will likely say before the game, it's not going to matter how the Bears look, if they play poorly. THe biggest key to these uniforms is the Bears coming out and playing well.

If Baylor enters the game with a poor record and falls behind early, a pretty new uniform is only going to offer so much goodwill to a fan base that is anxious for a winner.



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