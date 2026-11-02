Former Baylor Star Sawyer Robertson Inks Pro Contract

Former Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson has signed with the Colorado Stampede of the United Football League following a showcase tryout, according to the signing announcement.

Robertson joins the franchise ahead of its inaugural season in Colorado Springs, which is set to begin in spring 2027. He previously signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted free agent and third-string quarterback following the 2026 NFL Draft but was later cut.

Colorado bound 🦬



Former Baylor standout Sawyer Robertson has been added to our training camp roster! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/FfSi8sqoAp — Colorado Stampede (@UFLStampede) November 2, 2026

Robertson Left His Mark at Baylor

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Robertson transferred from Mississippi State ahead of the 2023 season and backed up Blake Shapen, throwing for 864 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in six appearances.

Shapen transferred to Mississippi State after the season, sending him to Robertson’s former school. Baylor brought in Toledo transfer Dequan Finn, who initially won the starting job.

Robertson took over for an injured Finn against Air Force in the third game of 2024 and kept the job. Finn also recently signed with a UFL team, joining the Columbus Aviators as a defensive back on Oct. 22.

With Robertson starting, Baylor recovered from a 2-4 start to win its final six regular-season games. His five-touchdown performance in a 59-35 victory at Texas Tech began the streak.

Robertson finished the season with 3,071 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His career-high 445 passing yards against LSU set a Texas Bowl record, although Baylor lost 44-31.

He surpassed those season totals in 2025, throwing for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. Robertson started all 12 games, completed 60.3% of his passes and led the Big 12 with 306.8 passing yards per game, earning second-team All-Big 12 honors from The Associated Press.

Despite Baylor’s 5-7 finish, Robertson ended his time in Waco ranked fourth in program history in passing yards and touchdown passes. Including his stint at Mississippi State, he finished college with 7,639 passing yards and 61 touchdowns.

A New Opportunity in Colorado

Oct. 8, 2009; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Detailed view of a UFL logo on the goal post padding during the game between the California Redwoods against the Las Vegas Locomotives in the inaugural United Football League game at Sam Boyd Stadium. Las Vegas defeated California 30-17. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Stampede will play at Weidner Field under Rick Neuheisel, who brings players from his 2026 Dallas Renegades team as the franchise moves to Colorado Springs.

Colorado is assembling its roster through returning players, showcase participants, free agents and the UFL Draft. Robertson will compete for playing time after his tryout earned him a contract.

For a quarterback who developed into one of the Big 12’s most productive passers, the signing provides a chance to earn game experience professionally and build a case for another NFL opportunity.

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