Top 25 Most Important Baylor Players in 2026: QB DJ Lagway Looks to Avenge Woes

Our countdown is now complete. Coming in as the No. 1 most important Baylor player for the 2026 season is quarterback DJ Lagway.

Let's dive into Lagway's history, along with why he's so important for the Bears.

Lagway's 2025 in review

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway had a chance to become a Baylor Bear from the beginning, but the top-five recruit in the 2024 class opted to head to Florida to play for the Gators. And in 2024, Lagway looked like he was a top-tier prospect.

Despite throwing nine interceptions, Lagway was explosive and had the arm talent. Florida didn't have the best team around Lagway, but the sky was the limit for Lagway and the Gators — until 2025.

Lagway's first full year as a starter didn't go to plan. He led the SEC, throwing 14 interceptions to just 16 touchdown passes. The Willis (TX) prospect struggled with health over his two-year stay in Florida, and after Billy Napier was let go, Lagway opted to enter the transfer portal.

After speculation of Lagway's future, he ended up at his father's alma mater, Baylor.

Why is Lagway the most important player?

In Baylor's offense, you have to throw the football. A year ago, Sawyer Robertson was as dynamic as any quarterback out there. Jake Spavital will run the football, but spreading the defense out and relying on his signal caller to read the defense is the staple for the Bears.

Aside from play on the field, Baylor needs to get back to its winning ways. Dave Aranda is squarely on the hot seat, and while the Bears changed their blueprint of spending money on the inside out, the pressure is going to fall on Lagway to keep Aranda in Waco.

Another losing season could result in Aranda looking for a new job and Baylor starting all over. But if Lagway can resurrect his career at Baylor and show the five-star potential, then fans will have hope and Aranda could be on the sideline for the 2027 season.

One prediction for Lagway

DJ Lagway and Jadon Porter celebrating a score in Spring Ball | @BUFootball on X

Last season, Robertson threw for over 3600 yards and 31 touchdowns. In Lagway's first season, with a new supporting cast, that might be a hard feat for the junior. However, if the offense quickly gels and Lagway finds his footing, while making the correct reads, Baylor's offense is explosive enough for Lagway to put up stats.

The former five-star should throw for at least 3000 yards this season, and with having more freedom at Baylor, the turnovers should come down as well. After throwing 14 interceptions last year, look for Lagay to throw for less than 10 in 2026.

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