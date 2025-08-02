On3 ranks top 10 OCs in college football in 2025; Oregon's Will Stein tops the list
With Baylor returning players like Sawyer Robertson, Bryson Washington, Josh Cameron, Ashtyn Hawkins, and Michael Trigg, among others, the Bears are being look at as having one of the top offenses in college football in 2025. If this holds true and Baylor's defense can play better in 2025, the Bears would likely have a shot at winning the Big 12 Conference -- which is full of parity.
While the players make the offense hum, it's offensive coordinator Jake Spavital who calls the plays and gets the players into the right position. Spavital, who, has coachd some excellent offenses during his time in college football, has one of the better offensive minds.
According to On3's Andy Staples, Spavital is the No. 9-best offensive coordinator in the country. Staples ranked the top 10 OCs, and Baylor's was ranked ninth.
"Spavital revitalized Baylor’s offense in his first year in Waco. The Bears didn’t have the best offensive line, but Spavital has proven through the years that he doesn’t need a great line to run a successful offense. That’s frequently important at places not named Georgia or Ohio State. Once Spavital recognized that Sawyer Robertson was his QB1, the Bears became difficult to stop. They closed 2024 by winning their final six regular-season games.
"The line returns four of five starters and should be better this season. Robertson is back. So is top receiver Josh Cameron.
"Spavital’s tenure as Texas State’s head coach didn’t work out, but he was excellent in two stints at Cal and while working with Dana Holgorsen at West Virginia. Now he’s rolling again in the Big 12."
In October and November, Baylor ranked fifth in yards per game, fifth in yards per play and sixth in points per game nationally. While settling on a starting offensive line through the first six games of the year, with BU owning a 2-4 mark, the Bears averaged 41.3 points per game over the final six games of the regular season, including 505.5 yards per game and 242 rushing yards per contest.
