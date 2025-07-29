FOX Sports names the top 10 RBs in college football heading into 2025
With expectations being sky-high in Waco, there is going to be a lot of pressure on the shoulders of the star duo of QB Sawyer Robertson and RB Bryson Washington in 2025. Robertson is back behind center after leading the Bears to six wins in a row to end the 2024 season -- some say he is a darkhorse Heisman candidate.
While a lot of eyes will be on Robertson in 2025, people can't forget about Washington. Last year, in his redshirt freshman season, Washington was one of the top backs in the Big 12 Conference. He rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns, while averaging over 93 yards per game for the Bears.
With how well he played last season, FOX Sports put Washington as a top-10 running back in college football, at No. 10.
1. Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame)
2. Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)
3. Makhi Hughes (Oregon)
4. Kaytron Allen (Penn State)
5. Isaac Brown (Louisville)
6. Ahmad Hardy (Missouri)
7. Quintrevion Wisner (Texas)
8. Desmond Reid (Pitt)
9. Jonah Coleman (Washington)
10. Bryson Washington (Baylor)
The Bears will have a nice one-two punch at RB with Dawson Pendergrass filling in. He rushed for 671 yards on the ground behind Washington in 2024. While passing is the staple in college football, there is no shortage of elite backs, and Washington is clearly on that list.
