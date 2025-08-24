Baylor fans will recognize the FOX voice calling Friday’s Auburn game
Former Baylor Heisman-winning QB Robert Griffin III will be back in Waco on Friday night. He won't be there on the sideline, or even in the stands watching the game, that's because it was announced RG3 would be calling the game. That's right, RG3 is back in the booth as an analyst.
It was announced on Sunday morning that RG3 would be the color commentator for FOX between Baylor and Auburn. He will be joined by Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Alexa Landestoy (sideline).
RG3 signed a contract with ESPN back in 2021. Between doing college games and Monday Night Football, Griffin III was a known commodity on TV. But he was let go back in August of 2024. However, RG3 signed with FOX back in April to revive his career.
RG3 has a distinguished playing career in Waco. Not only did he get started right away by winning Big 12 Freshman of the Year, but he also became the 2011 Heisman winner. During his four-year career with the Bears, Griffin III threw for 10,366 yards, 78 TDs, and 17 INTs. On the ground, he rushed for 2,254 yards and 33 scores.
He was drafted second overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL Draft.
Some storylines to watch between Baylor and Auburn
• Baylor opens its 2025 season with a lid-lifter vs. a stout Auburn team on Aug. 29 at McLane Stadium.
• The Bears own a 2-1-1 record all-time against Auburn and are 0-0-1 in games played in Waco. This is the first meeting since 1975.
• Baylor returns a bevy of talent from a 2024 roster that featured the nation's 20th-best offense, also ranking No. 19 in scoring offense and No. 19 in team passing efficiency.
• QB Sawyer Robertson is the nation's leading returner in QBR (83.7), after ranking fifth nationally last year. Robertson slung 28 TDs and threw for 3,071 yards in his first season as a near full-time starter, taking over in week 3.
• RB Bryson Washington shattered the program freshman record for rushing yards, totaling 1,028 yards and 12 TDs.
• Punter Palmer Williams led the nation in punting among those who punted at least 2.5 times per game. He booted it 43 times for a 49.3 yard average, the best in school history.
• LB Keaton Thomas made 114 tackles last year, and enters the season as a preseason All-American, and is on the watch list for the Butkus, Nagurski and Bednarik Awards.
• Coach Dave Aranda is in his sixth season leading the Bears and his second season as the defensive play caller and primary inside linebackers coach.
• Offensive Coordinator Jake Spavital is back for year two after resurrecting the offensive fireworks in Waco in 2024. Matthew Powledge is in his third year as the defensive coordinator.
• Baylor AD Mack Rhoades IV will serve as the Chairman of the CFP Selection Committee in 2025, his second year on the committee.
• Baylor has been credited as playing the nation's toughest non-conference schedule according to On3, facing Auburn and No. 16 SMU in consecutive weeks to open the year.
• The Bears are wearing Chrome helmets for the first time since the 2017 season and will pair it with anthracite jerseys for a "Blackout on the Brazos" promotion.
• Baylor will wear a helmet patch throughout the season to honor the tragic death of freshman defensive linemanAlex Foster, who passed away in May during a visit to his hometown in Mississippi.
