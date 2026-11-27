We've reached the end of the regular season. Saturday will mark the final regular-season game Baylor plays this season, but since the Bears are bowl-eligible, chances are high we get to see Baylor take the field one final time in bowl action.

But the Bears aren't wanting to wait until the bowl game to find success. It's been a tough three-game stretch for Joe Klanderman's squad. The final three games were always going to be the hardest for Baylor, and the Bears haven't fared well. After Klanderman took over as the interim head coach, Baylor had gone 2-0. But the Bears have lost to both BYU and Texas Tech in the past two weeks.

Now, Baylor heads to Houston, against another ranked team. Here's how our staff sees the games going.

Trent Knoop

Baylor has a couple of things going for it in this game. Houston's defense has given up 24 or more points in the last three games, including 42 points against a not great Colorado program. DJ Lagway also has the ability to wreak havoc against the Cougars' pass defense.

But the Bears are just too one-dimensional. Lagway can't do it all and we've seen that in recent weeks against better teams. Houston isn't as good as either BYU or Texas Tech, but the Cougars are a good team. The Bears are also a good enough team to make this one close, but the lack of a run game and a suspect offensive line will ultimately doom Baylor.

Final score: Houston 27, Baylor 24

Brad Teague

As much as I don’t want to see them do it again, I fully expect Baylor’s offense to continue their recent trend of low production. DJ Lagway has been great when he’s been on this season, but when he’s off, it’s a mess of overthrows and passes into too heavy of coverage. Lagway is 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds and has shown his ability to run (albeit sporadically) in recent weeks, but he seems to be afraid to realize that he’s one of the largest athletes on the field at any given time.

Lagway’s indecisiveness in the passing game, and his almost timid running style are going to hurt the Bears' chances at winning this one, if not ending up costing them the game entirely.

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Baylor’s defense, however, is going to pressure whichever quarterback is scheduled to actually start for Houston as early and often as they can. I fully expect another handful of QB SKs from the defense against the Cougars, as well as potentially 10+ TFLs. However, I also fully expect Baylor to get burnt a time or two because of those exact things. The aggressive nature and style of Joe Klanderman’s defensive schemes has shown time and again that it can be very successful, but it can also be exploited. Delayed handoffs and tunnel screens have been a weakness throughout the season against the Bears, using their aggressive push at the line to open up a gap to set up the screen; TCU had a great amount of success with a similar strategy.

However, BYU showed that Baylor’s aggressive defense can be completely neutralized 4 yards at a time. Baylor’s defense has been fairly successful at limiting the big plays for the opposing offense this season, but you don’t need a collection of plays that gained 30+ yards to win a game if you’re consitently moving the ball 4 yards on every play.

Houston comes in ready to run the ball, and Baylor has shown that it gets rough defending the run with the offense not tending to stay on the field long enough for the defense to catch their breath. Aggressive playcalling and uptempo speed getting to the next play are fantastic when the Bears have been able to catch the opposing teams out of position. However, too many of the Bears' offensive drives this season have ended in what seemed like the blink of an eye after a first down incompletion led to a running play, another incompletion, and the subsequent punt. I, unfortunately don’t see that pattern changing this week.

Baylor’s defense is going to hold firm for as long as they can and I don’t expect Houston to score 20+ points against the Bears. The Bears' offense will once again underperform, though they may strike gold and find the end zone through a big play or two. Bears limp their way to 6-6 on the season; not bad, but not good.

Final score: Houston 17, Baylor 14

Blake Hollingsworth

Baylor could once again struggle against another tough rushing attack. Makhi Hughes ran for 158 yards against West Virginia, and the Bears just gave up 231 on the ground to Texas Tech. If Hughes is getting four or five yards on first down, Houston can continue feeding him the ball until Baylor brings another defender up to stop him.

I do think Baylor will move the ball better this week, but DJ Lagway needs more out of his completions. He completed 30 passes for 236 yards against Texas Tech, and his longest went for 29. Gavin Freeman caught six of those passes for just 12 yards. If Baylor can get Freeman the ball with room to run and give Lagway a couple of chances to throw deep, the Bears can get into scoring position without having to convert two or three third downs along the way.

Where I lean toward Houston is how often Baylor can put together those drives. The Bears forced three turnovers against Texas Tech, and their only touchdown came on the possession after a fumble recovery. Houston has given the ball away just eight times in 11 games. I think Lagway can make enough plays to keep Baylor close, but I’m less confident the Bears can go the length of the field for the touchdown they’ll need late.

Final score: Houston 30, Baylor 24

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