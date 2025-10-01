Kansas State coach Chris Klieman has a bizarre take on Baylor football
After getting a much-needed win last weekend at Oklahoma State, Baylor will now head back to Waco for a game against Kansas State. The Wildcats were expected to contend for the Big 12 this season, but KSU has had a very poor start. Sitting at 2-3, Kansas State has fallen to Iowa State, Army, and Arizona thus far. But the 'Cats got a big win last weekend against UCF.
Many predict this weekend to be a shootout between Sawyer Robertson and Avery Johnson playing behind center of their respective teams. The Bears have one of the worst defenses in the country, but KSU coach Chris Klieman said the exact opposite during his weekly press conference.
“They’re a veteran group with a lot of guys who have played a ton of snaps, whether at Baylor or another place,” Klieman said. “They fly around. They’re doing some really good things. They pressure really well, and they tackle exceptionally well.
“I know Dave is extremely involved in the defense. When he’s involved, they’re gonna be really good.”
Actually, Baylor has the 105th-ranked scoring defense, allowing over 28 points per game. The Bears also have the 90th-ranked total defense, giving up 383 yards per game -- not great, Klieman. While the KSU head man isn't going to give Baylor any bulletin board material, he does know all about the Bears' offense.
While the Bears have a below-average defense at the moment, Baylor has one of the best offenses in the country. QB Sawyer Robertson leads the nation in passing and the offense is humming due to Robertson, RB Bryson Washington, and the star WRs around him.
KSU coach Chris Klieman doesn't want to get into a shootout with the Bears; instead, the 'Cats want to keep Robertson and Co. on the sideline as much as possible.
“Tempo and speed,” Klieman said. “Terrific quarterback. They’re a terrific offense, and they’re clicking on all cylinders. I know the quarterback makes them go, but it’s a variety of guys making plays for them.
“If they’re going to have 90 plays, we’re going to have a problem. We’ve got to find ways to get off the field on defense and sustain some drives on offense so that we can play a little complementary football.
“We don’t want to get in a shootout in the 40s with them, and you’re not going to have a (low-scoring) game against these guys.”
Baylor will host KSU on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT.