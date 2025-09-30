Dave Aranda shares status on several injured Baylor football players ahead of KSU game
The Baylor Bears have been hit by the injury bug this season. Several key players such as RB Dawson Pendergrass, LBs Phoenix Jackson and Travion Barnes, along with S Devin Turner have all had season-ending injuries. But they aren't the only Bears whose health is in question.
Last game against Oklahoma State, star RB Bryson Washington got hurt. Freshmen backs Michael Turner and Caden Knighten saw extensive playing time following Washington's injury. On Monday, head coach Dave Aranda touched on his star back.
"Bryson was with us today going through all the things," said Aranda. "And so I was with him during stretch .And he goes, 'Coach, they can't get me. They can't get me'. I go, 'man, they're trying. They're trying'. And so his style of running is so violent that he invites just the contacts. And there's a couple. There's one in the middle of the field. There's one on their sideline that was pretty violent. And he bounced right back. He got back in it. And so I think everyone sees that. Everyone draws strength from that because he's kind of our bell cow when he's out there doing those things.
Dave Aranda not sure on two other Baylor players
While Washington likely has a good shot to play on Saturday against Kansas State. Safety Carl Williams has played in five snaps all season. After missing yet another game against the Cowboys, Aranda didn't seem too optimistic about his status for Saturday.
"And then Carl was going through all the things, too. Actually, I talked to him as well," started Aranda. "He's trying to battle. It doesn't feel like it used to feel all the time. And so it feels a little bit different. He can still do the things. He's trying to get used to how it feels different now. And so we'll see."
Right guard Omar Aigebedion was also hurt against OSU on Saturday. While the starting guard is fighting, Baylor has a chance to be down another starter against the 'Cats.
"Yeah, Omar's, he's fighting through it right now," said Aranda. "I don't know if we're gonna have Omar. We'll see.I think he's kind of tightened up right now. So we'll see how that goes. But yeah, the majority of the penalties are at the end of the game. And so it's one of those things where, man, it's hot, you're tired, it's sore. Like, it doesn't matter, you know? And so that's something I think we're still trying to wrap our minds around."
Baylor will take on KSU for an 11 a.m. CT kick.