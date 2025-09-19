Key matchups: Baylor vs. Arizona State
With the Bears set to host the Arizona State Sun Devils tomorrow in McLane Stadium, the stage is set for a pivotal conference opener for both squads. Points should be in abundance, with Sawyer Robertson already over 1,000 yards just three games in, and Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson potentially the best quarterback-wide receiver combination in college football. With a litany of injuries on both teams, I see a few key matchups that will swing the outcome of what should be a highly entertaining, hotly contested game.
OL Ben Coleman & Jimeto Obigbo vs. DL Jackie Marshall and Devonte Tezino
We all know that the Baylor run defense has been suspect all through three games, but, this is a chance for Baylor’s interior defensive line to show up in a big way for the conference opener. Both Tezino and Jackie Marshall have been banged up so far, but Marshall isn’t listed on the injury report, and Tezino is listed as probable. Marshall and Tezino are the most athletic interior linemen Baylor has, and I’d rather see them using that speed and quickness to penetrate and play in the Sun Devil backfield, versus simply trying to hold up against double teams and forcing run throughs for linebackers. While Coleman graded out as an elite pass protector last season (84.6 PFF pass protection last year), he and Obigbo both made position changes this season, and Obigbo is facing a jump in competition coming from Texas State.
DB Boogie Wilson vs. TE Michael Trigg
I discussed this in-depth with Kevin Hicks, the beat reporter over on the Baylor on SI YouTube page (you can check out my appearance on Kevin’s podcast on the Arizona State SI page), but with the injuries that Kevin first broke after practice on Wednesday, where Kenny Dillingham announced that preseason all-conference safety Xavien Alford would miss this game.
With Trigg is still listed on the injury report, Bears fans are grateful that he avoided major injuries after hurting his shoulder vs. SMU. Alford was probably the best option to consistently shadow Trigg, as one of the top coverage non-cornerbacks in the country, allowing only 9 catches on 522 coverage snaps in 2024. Alford’s injury thrusts Texas native Boogie Wilson into the starting safety. Wilson started five games at Washington State last season, but the gap in experience and high-level reps could potentially tilt this matchup in the Bears’ favor. Trigg got 16 targets in the Auburn game, and if Sawyer Robertson identifies that Trigg can consistently create separation and get open against a depleted Arizona State secondary down two starters, he won’t hesitate to look Trigg’s way early and often.
WR Malik McClain vs. CB Levar Thornton & Caden Jenkins
With starting slot receiver Jalen Moss also out for this game, a receiving core that has already struggled to have consistent options for Sam Leavitt this season outside of Jordyn Tyson just got weaker. Thornton, simply put, has to be better than he has been the first three games. Kevin Hicks mentioned McClain as one of the guys that he thinks could be better utilized for this ASU offense, and he should get his chance following Moss’ injury. Whether it’s Thornton or former freshman All-American Caden Jenkins, they’ll have to minimize explosive plays and ensure that Tyson is the only viable option for Leavitt. Tyson will get his, but if they can force this Arizona State to be one-dimensional, it will go a long way in getting a big win in McLane.