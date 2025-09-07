Inside The Bears

PFF grades: Top defensive players from Baylor's incredible win over SMU

These plays shined for Baylor -- but a few didn't. Here are some snap counts to know as well.

It was a thrilling win for Baylor on Saturday. The Bears went into double overtime against SMU, but pulled out a 48-45 victory. Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson shined once again, throwing for 440 yards and four touchdowns. Both Josh Cameron and Ashtyn Hawkins caught for over 140 yards.

While the Baylor offense was really good, the defense remained an issue. The Bears struggled to contain QB Kevin Jennings. The SMU QB started the game a perfect 10-for-10 and threw for 296 yards and three TDs against the Baylor secondary.

Following the win, PFF released grades for the Baylor defense.

Top 10 defensive players

1. S Jacob Redding - 83.4 grade
2. CB Tevin Williams - 74.8 grade
3. CB DJ Coleman - 69.2 grade
4. FS Tyler Turner - 68.3 grade
4. LB Keaton Thomas - 68.3 grade
6. CB Caldra Williford - 68.0 grade
7. FS Devyn Bobby - 65.2 grade
8. Edge Emar'rion Winston - 64.3 grade
9. DL DK Kalu - 62.5 grade (seven snaps)
10. Edge Cooper Lanz - 60.9 grade

Bottom five

1. DL Jackie Marshall - 24.2 grade (six snaps)
2. CB Carl Williams - 27.4 grade (five snaps)
3. LB Phoenix Jackson - 42.4 grade
4. CB LeVar Thornton - 44.3 grade
5. LB Travion Barnes - 47.5 grade

Snap counts to know

- After being a game-time decision, Jackie Marshall played in six snaps and CB Carl Williams saw five snaps

- LB Kyland Reed had the second-most snaps of any Baylor linebacker with 44 snaps

- FIU Travion Barnes continues to not see many snaps despite being a top-five tackler in the nation in 2024. Barnes played in 20 snaps

- Ohio State CB transfer Calvin Simpson-Hunt played in 13 snaps

- True freshman Kamauryn Morgan played in 10 snaps

