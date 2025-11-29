My best bet for Baylor vs. Houston
Weekly Disclaimer: Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I will give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I am not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.
Déjà vu two weeks in a row, we lost our Michael Trigg bet in unlucky fashion. Trigg had the volume in seven catches, but failed to reach his over 53.5 receiving yards. More missed opportunities also prevented Trigg from achieving his over.
This week, Baylor hosts Houston. Houston is 8-3 on the season, but feels susceptible to a loss in this game. Vegas agrees by making Baylor a 2.5-point favorite. Although I am tempted to give out Baylor as a bet, I just cannot do it.
My best bet is…Sawyer Robertson Over 271.5 Passing Hards (-114 on FanDuel). Sawyer Robertson is going to want to end the regular season with a big game; and the Baylor offense is good enough to have success against anyone. Robertson has surpassed this line in 6 of 11 games, but when he has gone over this number, it has been way over.
I thought about going with Michael Trigg again, but that feels lazy, and I could not deal with another bad luck loss. However, Trigg is due for another exceptional performance.
We will see if I can complete my perfect season! My best bets are 0-8 this season.
